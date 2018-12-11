Champions League scores: Live updates as Barcelona vs. Spurs, Liverpool vs. Napoli, PSG get underway
Liverpool, Napoli, Paris Saint-Germain and Spurs are all jockeying for the final spots in the last 16
The sixth and final matchday of the UEFA Champions League group stage gets underway on Tuesday with eight matchups, featuring superstars Lionel Messi, Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah and PSG's Neymar and Kylian Mbappe on the field. Twelve teams have already booked tickets to the next round and by the time Matchday 6 is over on Wednesday, four more teams will join the round of 16.
The following teams are already through to the last 16: Ajax, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, Manchester City, Manchester United, Porto, Real Madrid, Roma, Schalke. Inter Milan, Liverpool, Lyon, Napoli, Paris Saint-Germain, Shakhtar Donetsk and Tottenham Hotspur are all still jockeying for a ticket to the dance. For more on the current Champions League permutations, check here.
Below you'll fine the schedule and our live coverage of the games, which will begin just before the 12:55 p.m. ET games get underway.
Tuesday's Champions League scores
- Galatasaray vs. Porto, 12:55 p.m. ET -- stream on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Schalke vs. Lokomotiv Moscow, 12:55 p.m. ET -- stream on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Barcelona vs. Tottenham Hotspur, 3 p.m. ET -- stream on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Liverpool vs. Napoli, 3 p.m. ET -- stream on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Red Star Belgrade vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m. ET -- stream on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Monaco vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m. ET
- Club Brugge vs. Atletico Madrid, 3 p.m. ET
- Inter Milan vs. PSV Eindhoven, 3 p.m. ET
Live updates
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
PSG vs. Red Star preview
PSG is in a good spot, but their work isn't done
Spurs vs. Barca preview
The pressure is on Tottenham to get a result if it wants to move on
Liverpool vs. Napoli preview
Not many clubs are facing as much pressure as Liverpool on Matchday 6
-
-
