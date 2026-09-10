Champions League scores: Live updates as Manchester United, Bayern Munich, more wrap up Matchday 1

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Matchday 1 of the UEFA Champions League comes to a close on Thursday, a day headlined by returns, title charges and high-profile debuts.
Three seasons after their last Champions League campaign, Manchester United return to Europe's top club competition with a clash against Azerbaijani champions Sabah. The Red Devils have been inconsistent to start the season with one win, one draw and a loss in the Premier League but will be heavily favored against one of this season's great underdog stories. Sabah unseated frequent Azerbaijani champions Qarabag to win the domestic title and then progressed from the first round of Champions League qualifiers to set up Thursday's meeting at Old Trafford.
In Germany, meanwhile, Bayern Munich kick off their title charge against Europe's favorite Cinderella story in Norway's Bodo/Glimt. Their unlikely run to the round of 16 last season means they will likely give it their best go at the Allianz Arena but the odds are stacked against them – Bayern will likely have four Ballon d'Or nominees on the pitch on Thursday, including England international Harry Kane.
Como, meanwhile, continue their meteoric rise with their first-ever Champions League game, welcoming RB Leipzig to the picturesque Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia.
All times U.S./Eastern
Mojmir Chytil, a member of Czechia's World Cup team this summer, leads Slavia Prague's line while Abdallah Sima does the same for Lens. Here are the lineups.
Slavia Prague starting XI: Jakub Markovic, Samuel Isife, Tomas Vlcek, David Zima, Stepan Chaloupek, Wiktor Nowak, Michal Sadilek, Emmanuel Ayaosi, Danijel Sturm, Oskar Kubiak, Mojmir Chytil
Lens starting XI: Robin Risser, Kyllian Antonio, Ismaelo Ganiou, Souleymane Sagnan, Michał Skoras, Andrija Bulatovic, Amadou Haidara, Matthieu Udol, Florian Thauvin, Abdallah Sima, Franjo Ivanovic
Nico Paz headlines Como's lineup for their Champions League debut, while Christopher Nkunku cracks the list of starters for RB Leipzig. Here are the lineups.
Como starting XI: Jean Butez, Yan Couto, Trevoh Chalobah, Jacobo Ramon, Alex Valle, Lucas Da Cunha, Luis Milla, Martin Baturina, Nico Paz, Assane Diao, Anastasios Douvikas
RB Leipzig starting XI: Maarten Vandevoordt, Ridle Baku, Willi Orban, Castello Lukeba, David Raum, Neil El Aynaoui, Nicolas Seiwald, Christopher Nkunku, Andrija Maksimovic, Marc Guiu, Antonio Nusa
Bayern Munich's stars will all be on the pitch to start their game against Bodo/Glimt -- all four Ballon d'Or nominees in Harry Kane, Michael Olise, Luis Diaz and Dayot Upamecano make the cut. Here's a look at the lineups.
Bayern Munich starting XI: Manuel Neuer, Konrad Laimer, Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah, Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Michael Olise, Jamal Musiala, Luis Diaz, Harry Kane
Bodo/Glimt starting XI: Nikita Haikin, Fredrik Sjovold, Villads Nielsen, Odin Bjortuft, Fredrik Andre Bjorkan, Joshua Kitolano, Patrick Berg, Sondre Brunstad Fet, Sondre Auklend, Andreas Helmersen, Ole Didrik Blomberg
Bruno Fernandes, Benjamin Sesko and a handful of usual suspects are in Manchester United's lineup for their clash against Sabah, who make their Champions League debut at Old Trafford. Here's a look at the lineups.
Manchester United starting XI: Senne Lammens, Noussair Mazraoui, Leny Yoro, Lisandro Martinez, Patrick Dorgu, Youri Tielemans, Kobbie Mainoo, Bryan Mbeumo, Bruno Fernandes, Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko
Sabah starting XI: Stas Pokatilov, Akim Zedadka, Rahman Dashdamirov, Aden McCarthy, Tymoteusz Puchacz, Umarali Rakhmonaliev, Ivan Lepinjica, Kaheem Parris, Veljko Simic, Christian Nwachukwu, Joy-Lance Mickels
The annual Champions League Thursday is here, a few intriguing matchups on the schedule to close out Matchday 1. Action is already underway in Eindhoven, Netherlands and Istanbul in the early games but there's plenty to keep an eye on once the action gets underway in the late window. Manchester United make their Champions League return after three seasons away, while Bayern Munich - and their four Ballon d'Or nominees - face Bodo/Glimt as they mount another title charge.
Stick around for pre-match coverage before the 3 p.m. ET kickoffs, plus the updates on most notable moments across Europe.