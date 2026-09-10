Champions League scores: Live updates as Manchester United, Bayern Munich, more wrap up Matchday 1

Matchday 1 of the UEFA Champions League comes to a close on Thursday, a day headlined by returns, title charges and high-profile debuts.

Three seasons after their last Champions League campaign, Manchester United return to Europe's top club competition with a clash against Azerbaijani champions Sabah. The Red Devils have been inconsistent to start the season with one win, one draw and a loss in the Premier League but will be heavily favored against one of this season's great underdog stories. Sabah unseated frequent Azerbaijani champions Qarabag to win the domestic title and then progressed from the first round of Champions League qualifiers to set up Thursday's meeting at Old Trafford.

In Germany, meanwhile, Bayern Munich kick off their title charge against Europe's favorite Cinderella story in Norway's Bodo/Glimt. Their unlikely run to the round of 16 last season means they will likely give it their best go at the Allianz Arena but the odds are stacked against them – Bayern will likely have four Ballon d'Or nominees on the pitch on Thursday, including England international Harry Kane.

Como, meanwhile, continue their meteoric rise with their first-ever Champions League game, welcoming RB Leipzig to the picturesque Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia.

Champions League schedule

All times U.S./Eastern