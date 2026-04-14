Champions League scores: Barca bounced in quarterfinals; PSG cruise past Liverpool and into last four

Barca won at Atletico Madrid, but it was not enough on aggregate while Liverpool lost at home to PSG

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Two spots are booked in the Champions League semifinals with Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain securing their places in the next round after seeing out their leads in the second legs. It was anything but smooth sailing with PSG needing a goal in the 73rd minute from Ousmane Dembele to break Liverpool's belief and quieten Anfield in a 2-0 victory (4-0 on aggregate) while Barcelona won their match at Atletico Madrid 2-1 but fell 3-2 on aggregate as Eric Garcia was sent off for denial of a goalscoring opportunity.

It's the second consecutive match that Barcelona have finished with 10 men due to having a defender sent off, but it's the deepest run for Atletico Madrid in this competition since the 2016-17 edition, where they also made it to the semifinals. Having never won the Champions League in their history, this could be the year for Diego Simeone's men, but with reigning champions PSG still going, it will be a tough job.

In the next round, PSG will face the team who advances between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, while Atletico Madrid will face the team who advances out of Arsenal and Sporting CP. Wednesday will see the final two spots booked as Arsenal will host Sporting CP with a 1-0 lead after the first leg, and Bayern Munich will host Real Madrid with a 2-1 lead. 

Champions League scores

  • Atlético Madrid 1, Barcelona 2 (Atlético Madrid advances 3-2 on aggregate)
  • Liverpool 0, PSG 2 ( PSG advances 0-4 on aggregate)

An opportunity lost

While Barcleona are in good shape to win LaLiga for a second consecutive season, after already falling in the Copa Del Rey to Atletico Madrid, while also seeing their Champions League run come to an end at the hands of the LaLiga side, what's next? Things may have been different if Raphinha was available, but Atlético Madrid kept their cool after Barcelona scored twice in the opening half of play before the defense yet again imploded.

Yet again, after Barcelona being knocked out by Inter last campaign, this is the kind of performance that raises questions of if they can win this competition under Hansi Flick and with their current roster construction. The defense was cut apart yet again on counter attacks, leading to a goal from Ademola Lookman and a red card. That can win LaLiga, but when every team in the world mentions Barcelona's offside trap as a weakness, something has to give.

Liverpool waves goodbye to Mohamed Salah on European stage

While Liverpool's season isn't over, it does feel like it is after their Champions League loss to PSG. Salah started the match on the bench but was introduced after Hugo Ekitike was stretchered off with an injury. The Egyptian created four chances but failed to put a shot on target in the match. It's unknown if Arne Slot will restore Salah to the XI, but with only three games remaining at Anfield before the season comes to an end, this Champions League run closing equals a door closing in what has been a disappointing season for the Reds.

There's still a chance for them to secure a top-four place in the Premier League with six matches remaining, so there is something to play for, but if they drop more points, they could end up outside of European competition completely, something that was hard to envision before the start of the season.

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Barcelona can't complete the comeback

It's a disappointing moment for Hansi Flick's men as they've been knocked out of UCL play yet again at the hands of Atletico Madrid while going down to 10 men. Liverpool also fell to Paris Saint-Germain behind a brace from Ousmane Dembele as half of the semifinals are now set.

Chuck Booth
April 14, 2026, 10:50 PM
Apr. 14, 2026, 6:50 pm EDT
 
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Only stoppage remains for Barcelona

Eight minutes of stoppage time will be played in Madrid, but Barcelona are struggling to make it through Madrid's defense. As Barca only needs one goal to equalize, this isn't over despite the odds not being stacked in their favor.

Chuck Booth
April 14, 2026, 8:58 PM
Apr. 14, 2026, 4:58 pm EDT
 
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Twice as nice for Dembele

PSG didn't need another goal in their match, but no one will complain with Dembele putting an emphatic cherry on top of their victory over Liverpool at Anfield.

Chuck Booth
April 14, 2026, 8:57 PM
Apr. 14, 2026, 4:57 pm EDT
 
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Barcelona are down to 10!

For the second consecutive game, it's a sending off for Barcelona after a denial of a goalscoring opportunity. After a VAR review, Eric Garcia has been sent off with 10 minutes remaining, and his frustration shows throwing his jersey on his way down the tunnel.

Chuck Booth
April 14, 2026, 8:44 PM
Apr. 14, 2026, 4:44 pm EDT
 
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A breakthrough for PSG

There's Dembele, if you can't get a goal to go and let PSG hang around this will happen. Liverpool have done what they can to stay in the match, but with how many chances PSG have had in the match, that one was coming. 

Chuck Booth
April 14, 2026, 8:37 PM
Apr. 14, 2026, 4:37 pm EDT
 
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No penalty for Liverpool

After going to the monitor, this won't count, and PSG will maintain their two-goal advantage in the tie.

Chuck Booth
April 14, 2026, 8:31 PM
Apr. 14, 2026, 4:31 pm EDT
 
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Penalty to Liverpool!!!!

The Reds may need two goals, but after Mac Allister went down in the box, a penalty was given. It will go to a review, but there could be a chance that Liverpool can go ahead.

Chuck Booth
April 14, 2026, 8:28 PM
Apr. 14, 2026, 4:28 pm EDT
 
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The goal won't count

It's a let-off for Atleti, but they need to adjust to Barcelona's pressure before this game gets out of hand.

Chuck Booth
April 14, 2026, 8:20 PM
Apr. 14, 2026, 4:20 pm EDT
 
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Back level yet again!!!

This is back-and-forth soccer! That was a heck of a finish from Ferran Torres, and with plenty of time to go, Barcelona are level on aggregate 3-3. The next goal will be crucial. It's going to a VAR review for offside.

Chuck Booth
April 14, 2026, 8:19 PM
Apr. 14, 2026, 4:19 pm EDT
 
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Back underway

Both matches are in the second half of play as they have everything to play for.

Chuck Booth
April 14, 2026, 8:10 PM
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Barcelona come back but more is needed

Heading to halftime, Barcelona will need at least another goal in order to force extra time, but they need to balance that with also avoiding conceding more. It's a tough balance, but after a box office first half of action, there's plenty more to watch in Madrid.

Chuck Booth
April 14, 2026, 7:52 PM
Apr. 14, 2026, 3:52 pm EDT
 
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Nuno Mendes has to leave the match

PSG have also suffered a significant injury as Nuno Mendes will depart for Lucas Hernandez during the first half of play. Mendes was able to leave under his own power, limping, but it's still quite a blow to PSG's defense.  

Chuck Booth
April 14, 2026, 7:43 PM
Apr. 14, 2026, 3:43 pm EDT
 
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History for Yamal

Chuck Booth
April 14, 2026, 7:38 PM
Apr. 14, 2026, 3:38 pm EDT
 
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Worry for Liverpool

The stretcher is out for Liverpool striker Hugo Ekitike after he went down facing PSG. After being a surprise inclusion on the bench, Mohamed Salah is going through his paces to help Liverpool come back with the season on the line after announcing his departure at the end of the campaign. It's a brutal blow as it could impact Ekiteke's participation in the World Cup.

Chuck Booth
April 14, 2026, 7:34 PM
Apr. 14, 2026, 3:34 pm EDT
 
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Basketball or soccer?

Atletico Madrid are back in the lead on aggregate after Lookman beat the offside trap following the stoppage in play. This is back-and-forth to the highest degree. 

Chuck Booth
April 14, 2026, 7:32 PM
Apr. 14, 2026, 3:32 pm EDT
 
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Talk about leaving it all on the pitch

Fermin Lopez went for a diving header and was caught in the face by Musso's studs in the follow-through of the Atleti keeper's save. It led to quite a nosebleed for Lopez, but he will continue to play in the match after being cleaned up on the sideline. 

Chuck Booth
April 14, 2026, 7:30 PM
Apr. 14, 2026, 3:30 pm EDT
 
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What deficit?

24 minutes in, and two goals are in the net for Barcelona. This one is from Ferran Torres, and not only do we have a game, we could also have a comeback for the ages, something that Barcelona knows a thing or two about. Atleti are on the ropes, and Barcelona could score two more before the half is over.

Chuck Booth
April 14, 2026, 7:25 PM
Apr. 14, 2026, 3:25 pm EDT
 
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Checking in on Liverpool

While Alexander Isak has put a shot on target, it's been all PSG in the early going. Holding 65% of possession away from home, PSG have only put shots on target from outside of the box, but the first goal will be coming sooner than later.

Chuck Booth
April 14, 2026, 7:17 PM
Apr. 14, 2026, 3:17 pm EDT
 
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Here we go

There goes that man, Lamine Yamal, who is taking the LeBron James route, and after an Atleti giveaway, they have scored within five minutes of play. It's going to be a loooong day.

Chuck Booth
April 14, 2026, 7:05 PM
Apr. 14, 2026, 3:05 pm EDT
 
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Inside of a minute, we see Barcelona's intention

It didn't take long for Lamine Yamal to force a save, as it's going to be a long night in Madrid, as Barcelona will bring everything that they have to this clash.

Chuck Booth
April 14, 2026, 7:02 PM
Apr. 14, 2026, 3:02 pm EDT
 
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Champions League scores

  • Atlético Madrid 1, Barcelona 2 (3-2 on aggregate)
  • Liverpool 0, PSG 2 (0-4 on aggregate)
Chuck Booth
April 14, 2026, 7:00 PM
Apr. 14, 2026, 3:00 pm EDT
 
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Almost time to get underway

Kickoff is around the corner in both matches, and we're in for quite a show in UCL play.

Chuck Booth
April 14, 2026, 6:58 PM
Apr. 14, 2026, 2:58 pm EDT
 
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Some rotation for Barcelona

Without Raphinha, Fermin Lopez will take up the left wing, but Barcelona will need to break down Atleti's defense away from home in what will be a grind of a match. Again, an early goal will be important in the outcome.

Barcelona XI: Joan Garcia, Kounde, Eric Garcia, Martin, Cancelo, Gavi, Pedri, Lamine Yamal, Olmo, Fermin Lopez, Torres

Atleti XI: Musso, Ruggeri, Lenglet, Le Normand, Molina, Simeone, Llorente, Koke, Lookman, Álvarez, Griezmann

Chuck Booth
April 14, 2026, 6:48 PM
Apr. 14, 2026, 2:48 pm EDT
 
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Liverpool are going for it

The XI will see Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitke lead the line for the Reds, while Mohamed Salah is on the bench for this critical match. Trailing by two goals, Liverpool will want an early one here in order to unsettle PSG, but if they concede in the early going, this is a match that could quickly get out of hand.

Liverpool XI: Mamardashvili, Kerkez, van Dijk, Konate, Frimpong, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Wirtz, Gravenberch, Eikitike, Isak

PSG XI: Safonov, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes, Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Neves, Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

Chuck Booth
April 14, 2026, 6:40 PM
Apr. 14, 2026, 2:40 pm EDT
 
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Barcelona have a chance vs. Atletico Madrid if...

They go full throttle -- Barcelona are way more interested in scoring them than they are keeping them out of the back of their own net, so they might as well lean into it. It will require improving upon the first leg effort, though. Barcelona kept the attack-minded plan going even after going down to 10 but generating 0.58 expected goals from eight shots while essentially playing a front four is not much to write home about. Improve the quality of those chances and they just might pull it off.  -- Pardeep Cattry

They don't make it harder for themselves -- There's probably no team better equipped to run up the goals than Barcelona, who have 18 of them in nine games against Atletico since the start of last season. They average over two expected goals per game and allow barely a shade over one. The problem is they've scored fewer than the xG value of their chances, allowed more and given themselves two red cards to deal with. Keep it cool and they can get this done. -- James Benge

Lamine Yamal is at his best -- Let's be honest. Yes, Barcelona have a chance to make a comeback in the second leg in Madrid against Atletico Madrid but a lot of their chances will depend on the form of Lamine Yamal, the most talented player on the pitch. Diego Simeone's team were perfectly able to contain him in the first leg played in Barcelona last week but it's never easy when it comes to defending Yamal. -- Francesco Porzio

They show up -- Barcelona have been here before, and they've already proven that they can run up the goals on Atletico Madrid in the Copa Del Rey. The return of Frenkie De Jong is massive for Barcelona's ball movement, and as long as they can keep 11 players on the pitch, there's no reason why Hansi Flick's men can't win this match. This makes for box office viewing as Athleti will want an early goal to push doubt into Barca's minds early, as this tilt is on a razor's edge. -- Chuck Booth

Chuck Booth
April 14, 2026, 6:25 PM
Apr. 14, 2026, 2:25 pm EDT
 
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Can you see any way Liverpool come back vs. PSG?

No -- Going toe-to-toe with this version of Paris Saint-Germain is a tall task of any team but the job becomes much harder for an inconsistent team in a 2-0 hole. Liverpool have a solid amount of individual quality and are capable of having their moments but a turnaround would likely require a perfect game for the Reds, including perhaps a tactical innovation or two from Arne Slot along the way. Maybe it would be possible in different circumstances but this is a game between a team that's the finished product and one that isn't, Liverpool very obviously the second one.   -- Pardeep Cattry

A sliver of an iota of one -- Look in purely objective terms Liverpool are done for. They're trending one way and PSG the other. Arne Slot tried to tighten his side up with a back five at the Parc des Princes and was fortunate his team didn't lose by more. How can they avoid giving up more when they have to seize the initiative? They probably can't but curious things happen in low scoring sports. Suppose Mohamed Salah bags one early on. Anfield starts to believe. Virgil van Dijk rolls back the years and shuts down the PSG attack. This is all incredibly unlikely but this is Liverpool on a big European night. Unlikely things happen. -- James Benge

No -- PSG showed what we expected in the first leg played in Paris last week and I don't see how Liverpool can turn it around in the second leg, also given what they are showing every week in the Premier League. They are one of the biggest disappointments of the season so far, while PSG are once again among the strongest candidates to win the Champions League title. -- Francesco Porzio

Nope -- Anfield has been the great equalizer for Liverpool, but already coming into this leg trailing by two goals to PSG, the Reds have no choice but to open up the attack. Against most teams in the world, they may have a chance to control the match via attacking strength, but with PSG's midfield, there's nothing that the Parisians can't face. Even if the match becomes a shootout, PSG can keep up, so the only way that the Reds can come away with a victory is if Dominik Szoboszlai can create some magic while everyone else plays a perfect game. -- Chuck Booth

Chuck Booth
April 14, 2026, 6:10 PM
Apr. 14, 2026, 2:10 pm EDT
 
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Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona possible lineups

Atletico Madrid XI: Juan Musso; Nahuel Molina, Robin Le Normand, Clement Lenglet, Matteo Ruggeri; Giuliano Simeone, Marcos Llorente, Rodrigo Mendoza, Ademola Lookman; Antoine Griezmann, Julian Alvarez.

Barcelona XI: Joan Garcia; Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Gerard Martin, Joao Cancelo; Eric Garcia, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Marcus Rashford; Robert Lewandowski.

Chuck Booth
April 14, 2026, 5:54 PM
Apr. 14, 2026, 1:54 pm EDT
 
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Liverpool vs. PSG possible lineups

Liverpool XI: Giorgi Mamardashvili; Jeremie Frimpong, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Milos Kerkez; Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister; Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai, Florian Wirtz; Hugo Ekitike.

PSG XI: Matvey Safonov; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Joao Neves, Vitinha, Warren Zaire-Emery; Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Chuck Booth
April 14, 2026, 5:54 PM
Apr. 14, 2026, 1:54 pm EDT
 
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Hello and welcome

It's almost time for more UCL action, but only one member of the staff has Barcelona coming back from their deficit today, while no one thinks that Liverpool can get past PSG. But this is why we play the games, check out all of the staff picks here.

Chuck Booth
April 14, 2026, 5:49 PM
Apr. 14, 2026, 1:49 pm EDT
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