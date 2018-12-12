Champions League scores: Live updates for Real Madrid, Manchester United vs. Valencia and more

Wednesday marks the final day of the 2018-19 Champions League group stage, with 16 teams in action. Whereas Tuesday saw a lot of teams still in contention for a spot in the round of 16, Wednesday's games only see one spot on the line, with the main objective being positioning ahead of Monday's draw. In Group F, Lyon and Shakhtar Donetsk are contending for the final spot, looking to join Manchester City in the next round.

Bayern Munich and Ajax will battle for first place in Group E, while Juventus and Manchester United hope to finish the day in first place in Group H. To catch up on Tuesday's action, which saw Liverpool beat Napoli and Tottenham squeak by, click here.

Wednesday's Champions League schedule

Champions League updates

