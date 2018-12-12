Champions League scores: Live updates for Real Madrid, Manchester United vs. Valencia and more
The group stage officially wraps up on Wednesday
Wednesday marks the final day of the 2018-19 Champions League group stage, with 16 teams in action. Whereas Tuesday saw a lot of teams still in contention for a spot in the round of 16, Wednesday's games only see one spot on the line, with the main objective being positioning ahead of Monday's draw. In Group F, Lyon and Shakhtar Donetsk are contending for the final spot, looking to join Manchester City in the next round.
Bayern Munich and Ajax will battle for first place in Group E, while Juventus and Manchester United hope to finish the day in first place in Group H. To catch up on Tuesday's action, which saw Liverpool beat Napoli and Tottenham squeak by, click here.
Wednesday's Champions League schedule
- Real Madid vs. CSKA Moscow, 12:55 p.m. ET -- stream on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Viktoria Plzen vs. Roma, 12:55 p.m. ET -- stream on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Ajax vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m. ET -- stream on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Juventus vs. Young Boys, 3 p.m. ET -- stream on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Valencia vs. Manchester United, 3 p.m. ET -- stream on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Benfica vs. AEK Athens, 3 p.m. ET
- Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Lyon, 3 p.m. ET
- Manchester City vs. Hoffenheim, 3 p.m. ET
Champions League updates
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
U.S. soccer insider: Berhalter to Europe
Here's what you need to know in the world of American soccer this week
-
Manchester United vs. Valencia preview
United still has a chance to win the group
-
Real Madrid vs. CSKA preview
Los Blancos are through to the round of 16, while CSKA has work to do to finish third
-
Man. City vs. Hoffenheim preview
City has the group wrapped up, while Hoffenheim needs some help
-
Juventus vs. Young Boys preview
Juve hasn't won the group just yet, but a victory here will do it
-
Liga MX preview
The final gets underway on Thursday with the first leg and concludes on Sunday