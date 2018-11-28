Champions League scores: Live updates from Atletico Madrid vs. Monaco, highlights, stats, full coverage

After 24 goals and some wild finishes to Tuesday's Champions League matches, the fifth matchday concludes on Wednesday with eight more games. There are two in the early time slot and the late time slot is highlighted by Paris Saint-Germain, with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar back, welcoming Liverpool. Also, Barcelona goes to PSV, Tottenham hosts Inter Milan and U.S. internationals Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund) and Weston McKennie (Schalke) could see the field.

Here's the schedule and our live updates of the action, which will begin just prior to the early games kicking off.

Schedule

All times Eastern

12:55 p.m.

Atletico Madrid vs. Monaco

Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Galatasaray

3 p.m.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Club Brugge

PSV vs. Barcelona

Tottenham vs. Inter Milan

PSG vs. Liverpool

Napoli vs. Red Star Belgrade

Porto vs. Schalke

Live updates

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.