Champions League scores: Live updates from Atletico Madrid vs. Monaco, highlights, stats, full coverage
Matchday 5 wraps up on Wednesday, highlighted by PSG vs. Liverpool
After 24 goals and some wild finishes to Tuesday's Champions League matches, the fifth matchday concludes on Wednesday with eight more games. There are two in the early time slot and the late time slot is highlighted by Paris Saint-Germain, with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar back, welcoming Liverpool. Also, Barcelona goes to PSV, Tottenham hosts Inter Milan and U.S. internationals Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund) and Weston McKennie (Schalke) could see the field.
Here's the schedule and our live updates of the action, which will begin just prior to the early games kicking off.
Schedule
All times Eastern
12:55 p.m.
Atletico Madrid vs. Monaco - Watch on fuboTV (try for free)
Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Galatasaray - Watch on fuboTV (try for free)
3 p.m.
Borussia Dortmund vs. Club Brugge
PSV vs. Barcelona - Watch on fuboTV (try for free)
Tottenham vs. Inter Milan - Watch on fuboTV (try for free)
PSG vs. Liverpool - Watch on fuboTV (try for free)
Napoli vs. Red Star Belgrade
Porto vs. Schalke
Live updates
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
