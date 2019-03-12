Champions League scores: Live updates from Juventus vs. Atletico Madrid and Manchester City vs. Schalke
Two more teams will book spots in the quarterfinals
Two more teams will move on to the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday to join Tottenham, Ajax, Porto and Manchester United. In England, Manchester City welcomes Schalke for their round of 16 second leg with the English club leading 3-2. Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid travels to Italy looking to finish off Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus with Diego Simeoe's team holding a 2-0 advantage.
The pressure is on Schalke and Juventus big time with their disadvantages. If City gets a goal, Schalke will have to score three to move on. Meanwhile, if Atleti can break down the Juve defense and score, Ronaldo and company will be forced to score four times to avoid crashing out of the competition.
City and Atleti are the favorites to move on, but keep an eye on Juventus, which has the talent in the final third to pull off the comeback.
Both matches begin at 4 p.m. ET and can be viewed on fuboTV (Try for free).
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Juventus vs. Atletico Madrid preview
The Italian club finds itself in a deep hole
-
USMNT releases full-strength roster
The U.S. has two friendlies set for this month
-
USWNT: 'No question' we're undermarketed
Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe discussed the USWNT's fight for fair pay
-
Barca vs. Lyon UCL preview
It's all square after the first leg
-
Manchester City vs. Schalke preview
City looks like the heavy favorite to advance
-
Bayern Munich vs. Liverpool preview
The first leg finished 0-0, so something has to give in this one