Champions League scores: Live updates from Juventus vs. Atletico Madrid and Manchester City vs. Schalke

Two more teams will move on to the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday to join Tottenham, Ajax, Porto and Manchester United. In England, Manchester City welcomes Schalke for their round of 16 second leg with the English club leading 3-2. Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid travels to Italy looking to finish off Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus with Diego Simeoe's team holding a 2-0 advantage.

The pressure is on Schalke and Juventus big time with their disadvantages. If City gets a goal, Schalke will have to score three to move on. Meanwhile, if Atleti can break down the Juve defense and score, Ronaldo and company will be forced to score four times to avoid crashing out of the competition.

City and Atleti are the favorites to move on, but keep an eye on Juventus, which has the talent in the final third to pull off the comeback.

Both matches begin at 4 p.m. ET and can be viewed on fuboTV (Try for free).

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.