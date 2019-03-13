Champions League scores: Live updates from Liverpool vs. Bayern Munich and Barcelona vs. Lyon

The final two spots in the Champions League quarterfinals will be decided on Wednesday with three top contenders taking the field. In Germany, Bayern Munich welcomes Liverpool for their second leg after a scoreless first leg. And Barcelona hosts Lyon in Spain for their second leg, which also follows a 0-0 first leg. With no away goals scored, a draw with goals will be enough for Liverpool and Lyon to advance to the next round.

Barcelona and Bayern Munich are the favorites entering these contests, but their failure to score on the road makes this a little tighter than they had hoped entering the round of 16. The winners from Wednesday will join Ajax, Tottenham, Manchester United, Porto, Juventus and Manchester City in the quarterfinals.

