Champions League scores: Live updates from Manchester City vs. Lyon, Juventus vs. Valencia, highlights, stats, full coverage
The fifth matchday begins on Tuesday with two early games
The fifth matchday of the Champions League group stage started Tuesday with eight games on the slate. There are some huge battles among the 3 p.m. ET matches. Manchester City visits Lyon looking for revenge, Roma and Real Madrid try to get back on track after losing last weekend, Manchester United can cement its spot in the next round and Juventus looks to send Valencia packing. Ajax and Viktoria Plzen earned victories in the day's pair of early matches.
Several teams are in pretty dire situations as Groups E through H play. Benfica, Hoffenheim and Valencia are facing what are likely must-win games if they hope to have a shot of moving on in the competition. Last-place teams like Young Boys and Shakhtar Donetsk need something on this day to keep their hopes of finishing third and going to the Europa League alive.
Here's the schedule and our live updates, which will begin just before the early games get underway.
Schedule
All times Eastern
12:55 p.m.
Ajax 2, AEK 0
Viktoria Plzen 2, CSKA Moscow 1
3 p.m.
Bayern Munich vs. Benfica
Hoffenheim vs. Shakhtar Donetsk
Manchester City vs. Lyon - Watch on fuboTV (try for free)
Roma vs. Real Madrid - Watch on fuboTV (try for free)
Manchester United vs. Young Boys
Juventus vs. Valencia - Watch on fuboTV (try for free)
Live updates
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis.
