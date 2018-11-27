Champions League scores: Live updates from Manchester City vs. Lyon, Juventus vs. Valencia, highlights, stats, full coverage

The fifth matchday of the Champions League group stage started Tuesday with eight games on the slate. There are some huge battles among the 3 p.m. ET matches. Manchester City visits Lyon looking for revenge, Roma and Real Madrid try to get back on track after losing last weekend, Manchester United can cement its spot in the next round and Juventus looks to send Valencia packing. Ajax and Viktoria Plzen earned victories in the day's pair of early matches.

Several teams are in pretty dire situations as Groups E through H play. Benfica, Hoffenheim and Valencia are facing what are likely must-win games if they hope to have a shot of moving on in the competition. Last-place teams like Young Boys and Shakhtar Donetsk need something on this day to keep their hopes of finishing third and going to the Europa League alive.

Here's the schedule and our live updates, which will begin just before the early games get underway.

Schedule

All times Eastern

12:55 p.m.

Ajax 2, AEK 0

Viktoria Plzen 2, CSKA Moscow 1

3 p.m.

Bayern Munich vs. Benfica

Hoffenheim vs. Shakhtar Donetsk

Manchester City vs. Lyon

Roma vs. Real Madrid

Manchester United vs. Young Boys

Juventus vs. Valencia

Live updates

