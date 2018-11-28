Champions League scores: Live updates from PSG vs. Liverpool, Barca vs. PSV, highlights, stats, full coverage

Matchday 5 wraps up on Wednesday, highlighted by PSG vs. Liverpool

AThe fifth matchday of the Champions League concludes on Wednesday. The 3 p.m. ET time slot is highlighted with a handful of important matches, including Paris Saint-Germain, with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar back, welcoming Liverpool. Also, Barcelona goes to PSV, Tottenham hosts Inter Milan and U.S. internationals Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund) and Weston McKennie (Schalke) could see the field. There were 24 goals and some wild finishes in Tuesday's UCL action.

Here's the schedule and our live updates of the action, which will begin just prior to the early games kicking off. 

Schedule

All times Eastern

12:55 p.m.
Atletico Madrid vs. MonacoWatch on fuboTV (try for free)    
Lokomotiv Moscow vs. GalatasarayWatch on fuboTV (try for free)   

3 p.m. 
Borussia Dortmund vs. Club Brugge 
PSV vs. Barcelona  - Watch on fuboTV (try for free)    
Tottenham vs. Inter Milan  - Watch on fuboTV (try for free)    
PSG vs. Liverpool  - Watch on fuboTV (try for free)    
Napoli vs. Red Star Belgrade
Porto vs. Schalke  

Live updates

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

