Champions League scores, live updates, highlights: Liverpool, Tottenham, Real Madrid in action
Four spots are up for grabs in the round of 16
The 2017-18 Champions League group stage concludes on Wednesday with eight games and four spots in the round of 16 still up for grabs. Here's the schedule and our live blog for the conclusion of matchday six.
Schedule
Maribor vs. Sevilla, 2:45 p.m. ET (How to watch)
RB Leipzig vs. Besiktas, 2:45 p.m. ET (How to watch)
Tottenham vs. APOEL, 2:45 p.m. ET (How to watch)
Porto vs. Monaco, 2:45 p.m. ET (How to watch)
Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Manchester City, 2:45 p.m. ET (How to watch)
Real Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund, 2:45 p.m. ET (How to watch)
Feyenoord vs. Napoli, 2:45 p.m. ET (How to watch)
Liverpool vs. CSKA Moscow, 2:45 p.m. ET (How to watch)
Live updates
