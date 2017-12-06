Champions League scores, live updates, highlights: Liverpool, Tottenham, Real Madrid in action

Four spots are up for grabs in the round of 16

The 2017-18 Champions League group stage concludes on Wednesday with eight games and four spots in the round of 16 still up for grabs. Here's the schedule and our live blog for the conclusion of matchday six.

Schedule

Maribor vs. Sevilla, 2:45 p.m. ET (How to watch)
RB Leipzig vs. Besiktas, 2:45 p.m. ET (How to watch)    
Tottenham vs. APOEL, 2:45 p.m. ET (How to watch)  
Porto vs. Monaco, 2:45 p.m. ET (How to watch)    
Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Manchester City, 2:45 p.m. ET (How to watch)  
Real Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund, 2:45 p.m. ET (How to watch)  
Feyenoord vs. Napoli, 2:45 p.m. ET (How to watch)    
Liverpool vs. CSKA Moscow, 2:45 p.m. ET (How to watch)

Live updates

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories