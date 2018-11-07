Champions League scores: Live updates, highlights, stats, full coverage for Juventus vs. Manchester United, more

The Champions League's fourth matchday concludes on Wednesday with eight more matches including an intriguing Juventus vs. Manchester United game in Northern Italy. Plenty is on the line for the 16 teams in action, and the pressure is on teams like Real Madrid and Valencia to find some sort of momentum. Below you'll find the schedule, how to watch and our live updates, which will begin at 12:45 p.m. ET.

Schedule

Valencia 3, Young Boys 1

Roma 2, CSKA Moscow 1

Manchester City vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, 3 p.m. ET -- Stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Juventus vs. Manchester United, 3 p.m. ET -- Stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Viktoria Plzen vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m. ET -- Stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Bayern Munich vs. AEK Athens, 3 p.m. ET

Benfica vs. Ajax, 3 p.m. ET

Lyon vs. Hoffenheim, 3 p.m. ET

Live updates



