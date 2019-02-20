Champions League scores, live updates: Juventus vs. Atletico Madrid and Manchester City vs. Schalke

Champions League action continues on Wednesday with two more round of 16 first-leg ties. In Spain, Atletico Madrid hosts Juventus at the Wanda Metropolitano -- the site of this season's final. It's a battle of elite defensive teams, while Juve has shown an unbelievable ability in attack, with Atleti struggling to finish.

Over in Germany, United States men's national team rising star Weston McKennie is expected to start for Schalke as they welcome title contender Manchester City to Gelsenkirchen. Sources told CBS Sports that United States men's national team coach Gregg Berhalter is expected to be in attendance, and those close to the club expect McKennie to get the start in midfield.

