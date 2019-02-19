Champions League scores, live updates: Liverpool vs. Bayern Munich and Barcelona vs. Lyon

Bayern Munich and Barcelona go on the road looking for a result and an advantage before returning home

The round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League continues on Tuesday with three top-tier contenders taking the field. At Anfield, last season's finalist Liverpool hosts a red-hot Bayern Munich squad in the first leg, while Lionel Messi and Barcelona head to France to take on Lyon. Both matches are set for 3 p.m. ET and can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free). 

The matchup between Liverpool and Bayern is arguably the most enticing of the group stage. The German club won Group E with a 4-2-0 record and 14 points, edging Ajax for first place. Jurgen Klopp's team escaped the Group of Death, finishing second in Group C with nine points and getting in ahead of Napoli via a tiebreaker. 

