Champions League scores, live updates: Liverpool vs. Bayern Munich and Barcelona vs. Lyon

The round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League continues on Tuesday with three top-tier contenders taking the field. At Anfield, last season's finalist Liverpool hosts a red-hot Bayern Munich squad in the first leg, while Lionel Messi and Barcelona head to France to take on Lyon. Both matches are set for 3 p.m. ET and can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).

The matchup between Liverpool and Bayern is arguably the most enticing of the group stage. The German club won Group E with a 4-2-0 record and 14 points, edging Ajax for first place. Jurgen Klopp's team escaped the Group of Death, finishing second in Group C with nine points and getting in ahead of Napoli via a tiebreaker.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.