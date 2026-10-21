Champions League scores: Live updates as Manchester United face Como, Bayern Munich and Arsenal clash

Matchday 3 in the UEFA Champions League comes to a close on Wednesday with a batch of intriguing fixtures, attention fixed firmly on games in Italy and Germany for two statement-making fixtures.

The day's action begins in the picturesque city of Como, where the hosts welcome Manchester United in a game that will test each side's mettle. Como are off to a strong start in their first-ever Champions League campaign, notably registering a lopsided win over RB Leipzig in their opener, and will like their chances against United. The Red Devils continue to underperform in Michael Carrick's first full season in charge and are only a week removed from Lisandro Martinez's criticism of the team's form, arguing the team needs to "do more" in order to turn things around this season.

Later, the focus shifts to Germany as Bayern Munich welcome Arsenal in a clash of title contenders eager to make their case. Bayern, though, will be understaffed for the meeting – Michael Olise is suspended and Jamal Musiala is injured, while head coach Vincent Kompany deals with a virus that could keep him away from the touchline. The hosts are also looking to bounce back after a surprise 3-3 draw at Viking on Matchday 2 that highlighted defensive vulnerabilities that the Gunners will be eager to exploit.

Real Madrid are also in action on Wednesday with a matchup against RB Leipzig, while Inter host Shakhtar Donetsk and Aston Villa welcome Viking in other matches of note.

Champions League schedule

All times U.S./Eastern