Champions League scores: Live updates as Manchester United face Como, Bayern Munich and Arsenal clash

Live scores
- Como 1, Manchester United 0
- Lille 1, Galatasaray 1
Matchday 3 in the UEFA Champions League comes to a close on Wednesday with a batch of intriguing fixtures, attention fixed firmly on games in Italy and Germany for two statement-making fixtures.
The day's action begins in the picturesque city of Como, where the hosts welcome Manchester United in a game that will test each side's mettle. Como are off to a strong start in their first-ever Champions League campaign, notably registering a lopsided win over RB Leipzig in their opener, and will like their chances against United. The Red Devils continue to underperform in Michael Carrick's first full season in charge and are only a week removed from Lisandro Martinez's criticism of the team's form, arguing the team needs to "do more" in order to turn things around this season.
Later, the focus shifts to Germany as Bayern Munich welcome Arsenal in a clash of title contenders eager to make their case. Bayern, though, will be understaffed for the meeting – Michael Olise is suspended and Jamal Musiala is injured, while head coach Vincent Kompany deals with a virus that could keep him away from the touchline. The hosts are also looking to bounce back after a surprise 3-3 draw at Viking on Matchday 2 that highlighted defensive vulnerabilities that the Gunners will be eager to exploit.
Real Madrid are also in action on Wednesday with a matchup against RB Leipzig, while Inter host Shakhtar Donetsk and Aston Villa welcome Viking in other matches of note.
All times U.S./Eastern
7' These teams are wasting no time getting down to business. It's Lille's turn to get on the scoresheet, finding an equalizer quickly after going down to Galatasaray just 75 seconds into the game. Center back Alexsandro makes a deep run and picks out an excellent pass to 19-year-old Soriba Diaoune, who then delivers a slick finish that puts his side level.
3' Como score the opener in their first attacking play of the game, courtesy of none other than Nico Paz. He receives the ball near the penalty area, works his way inward but takes an excellent hit from an angle and from distance to give his side the lead. That's one way to make a statement when Manchester United are in town!
2' The opening whistle only blew 75 seconds ago but Galatasaray already have a lead on the road at Lille! The visitors charge forward and though Lille goalkeeper Berke Ozer makes the initial stop, the ball goes straight back into play and Yunus Akgun comes up with a simple finish.
Bryan Mbeumo leads the line for Manchester United, who are looking for their first win in all competitions since Matchday 1 of the Champions League, while Nico Paz headlines Como's team. Here's a look at the starting linesup.
Como starting XI: Jean Butez, Yan Couto, Jacobo Ramon, Marc-Oliver Kempf, Alex Valle, Luis Milla, Maximo Perrone, Lucas Da Cunha, Nico Paz, Martin Baturina, Anastasios Douvikas
Manchester United starting XI: Senne Lammens, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui, Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans, Matheus Cunha, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Mount, Bryan Mbeumo
A very consequential -- and frankly, exciting -- week in the Champions League continues with a handful of intriguing matchups on Wednesday. There's no shortage of action to keep an eye on, nor is there much of a wait. Como host Manchester United in an early kickoff with plenty at stake for both sides, especially the visitors after Lisandro Martinez's damning remarks a week ago. Afterwards, it's time to check in on two teams contending for Europe's top club prize in Bayern Munich and Arsenal, each of them looking for a big win on the road to the final in Madrid.
Stick around for pre-match coverage and live updates once the action gets underway.