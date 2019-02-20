Champions League scores, live updates: Manchester City vs. Schalke and Juventus vs. Atletico Madrid
The last two first legs of the round of 16 are set for Wednesday
Champions League action continues on Wednesday with two more round of 16 first-leg ties. In Spain, Atletico Madrid hosts Juventus at the Wanda Metropolitano -- the site of this season's final. It's a battle of elite defensive teams, while Juve has shown an unbelievable ability in attack, with Atleti struggling to finish.
Over in Germany, United States men's national team rising star Weston McKennie is expected to start for Schalke as they welcome title contender Manchester City to Gelsenkirchen. Sources told CBS Sports that United States men's national team coach Gregg Berhalter is expected to be in attendance, and those close to the club expect McKennie to get the start in midfield.
Both matches are set for 3 p.m. ET and will air on fuboTV (Try for free).
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
