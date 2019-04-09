Champions League scores, live updates: Manchester City vs. Tottenham and Liverpool vs. Porto
Spurs welcome Manchester City at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and the Reds take on Porto at Anfield
The Champions League quarterfinals get underway on Tuesday in England as Tottenham hosts Manchester City and Liverpool welcomes Porto. The all-Premier League tie is set to be the first European clash at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It's a battle between two of England's most talented teams, with City entering as the favorite. Meanwhile, Liverpool is confident after knocking out Bayern Munich in the round of 16 and will look to avoid falling victim to a surprising Porto team that beat Roma in the last round.
Both matches will air on fuboTV (Try for free) and kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
