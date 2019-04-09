Champions League scores, live updates: Manchester City vs. Tottenham, Liverpool vs. Porto in action

The Champions League quarterfinals got underway Tuesday with a pair of first legs, as Manchester City went to Tottenham and Liverpool hosted Porto. City and Tottenham were tied 0-0 at the end of the first half, with City's Sergio Aguero having an early penalty kick saved by Hugo Lloris. Meanwhile, Liverpool is off to a commanding 2-0 lead against the Portuguese club with Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino scoring in the opening 45 minutes.

Juventus, with Cristiano Ronaldo in the starting lineup, will face Ajax on Wednesday. Manchester United will host Lionel Messi and Barcelona at Old Trafford in the other quarterfinal first leg.

Manchester City-Tottenham, Liverpool-Porto live updates