Champions League scores, live updates: Manchester City vs. Tottenham, Liverpool vs. Porto

Barcelona and Ajax are already through to the Champions League semifinals, and two more teams will join them on Wednesday as the quarterfinals come to a close with the second legs. Manchester City looks to overcome a 1-0 deficit against Tottenham (Preview), while Liverpool goes to Porto aiming to close things out with a 2-0 lead (Preview). Tottenham is without star striker Harry Kane due to injury after injuring his ankle in the first leg, and this will be the first of two meetings between the teams at the Etihad this week.

City hosts Spurs again on Saturday, but that's a Premier League match. As for Liverpool, on the same day star Mohamed Salah made the Time 100 list, the Reds can get back into the semis in back-to-back seasons.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET for both matches, and you can see both on fuboTV (Try for free).

