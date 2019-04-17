Champions League scores, live updates: Manchester City vs. Tottenham, Liverpool vs. Porto
Who will join Barcelona and Ajax in the semifinals?
Barcelona and Ajax are already through to the Champions League semifinals, and two more teams will join them on Wednesday as the quarterfinals come to a close with the second legs. Manchester City looks to overcome a 1-0 deficit against Tottenham (Preview), while Liverpool goes to Porto aiming to close things out with a 2-0 lead (Preview). Tottenham is without star striker Harry Kane due to injury after injuring his ankle in the first leg, and this will be the first of two meetings between the teams at the Etihad this week.
City hosts Spurs again on Saturday, but that's a Premier League match. As for Liverpool, on the same day star Mohamed Salah made the Time 100 list, the Reds can get back into the semis in back-to-back seasons.
Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET for both matches, and you can see both on fuboTV (Try for free).
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Manchester City vs. Spurs preview
City trails 1-0 entering the second leg
-
Liverpool vs. Porto preview
The Reds have the upper hand after a strong first leg
-
Team using Viagra to fight altitude
It's not the first time the drug has been used to deal with increased elevation
-
Salah graces cover of Time magazine
Salah, who discussed the importance of women's equality, is on one of the four Time covers
-
Messi, Ronaldo head separate ways in UCL
It marked the first time both Messi and Ronaldo scored in the Champions League on the same...
-
Ajax thrills fans with Juventus upset
The Dutch club came into UCL play with incredibly long odds