If there was a silver lining to the very dark clouds over Manchester United on Sunday, it would have been that there is at least plenty of time to cure what ails them in the Premier League. A point from safety is a disastrous place for such an august team to be at any point in the domestic season, but when there is more than 70% of it left to play, at least the danger is not yet cataclysmic. As for the Champions League, well, United are drifting nearer to that point.

With half their games played, they have six points. Not bad, you would have to say, good enough for 17th place in the league phase. The trouble is that their remaining four games all look difficult indeed: RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich at Old Trafford either side of Christmas, then a trip to a Villarreal outfit that should have plenty to play for on the final day. Tonight's visit to Sporting might be as good a shot at three points as Pochettino gets, and the Portuguese giants have three wins from four. He will not want to be trying to accrue four-plus points in three games.

It's all feeling very high stakes in league and Europe, the sort of moment when clear heads are needed. Not one for doom and gloom, or for Kobbie Mainoo to tell United's in-house channel "we're at the lowest we've ever been and no one's coming to save us." Then again, he's not wrong.

Already this club looks like it's doom-spiraling. It's on Pochettino to fix that. His first task will surely be to rustle up a defensive quartet who at least don't magnify each other's flaws. Does Matthijs de Ligt need time out to find the sharpness he so lacked against Liverpool? Can anyone fill in at left back? Diogo Dalot, still, really? Their organization will be tested against a Sporting side that attacks quickly and centrally, qualities that should terrify a backline that will likely be shielded by the slow-moving Mainoo and Youri Tielemans.

Sporting always score, their 22-game streak of goals in the group stage and league phase a record for a Portuguese club. Right now it looks like United are doomed to forever concede. This could get dicey.