Champions League scores, live updates: Manchester United vs. Barcelona and Ajax vs. Juventus
Messi and Ronaldo are both expected to play on Wednesday
After an eventful Tuesday that saw Liverpool and Tottenham take care of business at home, the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals resume on Wednesday with Lionel Messi and Barcelona at Old Trafford to take on Manchester United while Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus visit Amsterdam for a showdown against a youthful Ajax squad.
Barcelona will look to keep things going but will certainly be aware of what Manchester United is capable of, especially at the Theater of Dreams, and after the Red Devils knocked out Neymar and PSG in the last round. For Juventus, they get Cristiano Ronaldo back from injury right on time for this one as they look to get over the hump with their new superstar, but Ajax is more than formidable after eliminating Real Madrid.
Both matches are set for 3 p.m. ET and can air on fuboTV (Try for free).
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
Manchester United vs. Barcelona preview
The Red Devils hope to have some more Champions League magic against Barcelona
Ajax vs. Juventus preview
Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to return from injury in time for this one
-
-
-
