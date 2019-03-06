Champions League scores, live updates: PSG vs. Manchester United and Roma vs. Porto

Two more teams will advance to the Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday as round of 16 second legs continue. On Tuesday, Tottenham beat Borussia Dortmund and Ajax stunned Real Madrid. Wednesday sees Manchester United, without Paul Pogba, head to Neymar-less PSG trailing 2-0, while Roma hopes to hold on to its 2-1 lead when it visits Porto. Both matches can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).

United has a tough road ahead -- they need to score at least two goals to have a chance to advance. If PSG manages to score one goal, United will need three. As for Roma and Porto, it remains to be seen how important Porto's away goal plays out in this one. But if Roma does manage to get a goal, Porto is going to need two to force extra time.

