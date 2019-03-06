Champions League scores, live updates: PSG vs. Manchester United and Roma vs. Porto
Two more teams will join Ajax and Tottenham by the end of Wednesday in the UCL quarterfinals
Two more teams will advance to the Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday as round of 16 second legs continue. On Tuesday, Tottenham beat Borussia Dortmund and Ajax stunned Real Madrid. Wednesday sees Manchester United, without Paul Pogba, head to Neymar-less PSG trailing 2-0, while Roma hopes to hold on to its 2-1 lead when it visits Porto. Both matches can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).
United has a tough road ahead -- they need to score at least two goals to have a chance to advance. If PSG manages to score one goal, United will need three. As for Roma and Porto, it remains to be seen how important Porto's away goal plays out in this one. But if Roma does manage to get a goal, Porto is going to need two to force extra time.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
PSG fans rowdy ahead of Man. U match
PSG fans are welcoming Manchester United to a raucous environment in Paris
-
PSG vs. Man. United preview
The Red Devils go to Paris trailing 2-0
-
Roma vs. Porto preview
The Italian side enters with the slight advantage
-
Soccer player accused of gashing foes
Tensions were high heading into the match -- but no one expected this
-
UEFA Champions League odds, picks: Mar 6
The Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks
-
USWNT beats Brazil in SheBelieves Cup
The U.S. finished up its participation in the tournament with a victory