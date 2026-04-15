Champions League scores: Bayern Munich top Real Madrid in seven-goal thriller; Arsenal into semifinals

The Gunners remain a force with dead balls and created two excellent chances for Kai Havertz from corners against Bournemouth. There is nothing wrong with Arteta's professed disappointment last month that his team aren't scoring more from set pieces. In a Premier League where physical defenses can cover more space than ever before, it helps to have a weapon that can smash a game open. However, if Arsenal are to be "the best and most dominant team in every aspect of the game," then they cannot go on the 10-game run without registering an expected goal from open play that they find themselves in the midst of.

The best solution to Arsenal's attacking difficulties from open play and dead balls is to get Odegaard and Saka back on the pitch. They don't become an elite attack with them, especially given neither has been the best version of themselves this season, but these two are still by far and away the best route for this team to get the ball into dangerous areas and keep it there. Note, for instance, how this team's attacking third touches have trended downwards in a particularly pronounced fashion since late 2024, when injury issues for first Odegaard and then Saka reared their heads.