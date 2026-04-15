Champions League scores: Bayern Munich top Real Madrid in seven-goal thriller; Arsenal into semifinals

Final scores
- Bayern Munich 4, Real Madrid 3 (Bayern Munich lead 6-4 on aggregate)
- Arsenal 0, Sporting Lisbon 0 (Arsenal lead 1-0 on aggregate)
Bayern Munich and Arsenal advanced to the UEFA Champions League semifinals on a day defined by tight margins, the pair respectively sending Real Madrid and Sporting Lisbon packing after closely-contested matches.
Munich's Allianz Arena was the setting for an instant classic, a 4-3 Bayern Munich win, as the pair traded goals over the course of 90 minutes. Arda Guler bagged a brace in the opening half hour, though Aleksandar Pavlovic scored in between and Harry Kane added one of his own after the fact.
Kylian Mbappe scored before the break to give Madrid a 3-2 lead on the day and level things at 4-4 at halftime on aggregate, setting up for a tense second half. Eduardo Camavinga's 86th-minute red card kicked off an unruly final stretch for Real Madrid, Luis Diaz and Michael Olise scoring in the final stretches to take control of the tie, advancing 6-4.
The goal Kai Havertz scored in stoppage time last week at Sporting Lisbon ended up being the only one over the course of two legs, the Gunners playing to a 0-0 draw in north London. They were the dominant side in several categories but the game rarely hit a higher tempo than the tepid one it was played at, even as both teams hit the post. Unglamorous as it was, the result comes with some rare good news for Arsenal even if they have just one win in their last five matches across all competitions.
Bayern will face Paris Saint-Germain in the semifinals, a rematch of a league phase match that the German side won 2-1, while Arsenal will take on Atletico Madrid.
Tuesday, April 14
Barcelona 2, Atletico Madrid 1 (Atletico advance on aggregate, 3-2)
PSG 2, Liverpool 0 (PSG advance on aggregate, 4-0)
Wednesday, April 15
Bayern Munich 4, Real Madrid 3 (Bayern advance on aggregate, 6-4)
Arsenal 0, Sporting 0 (Arsenal advance on aggregate, 1-0)
90'+4 And at long last, Bayern Munich have distance between them and Real Madrid. Michael Olise uses the final kick of the match to score a stylish goal to make the aggregate score 6-4 in his side's favor, a fitting close to an epic match.
There is some chaos after the match and Real Madrid players and staff seem to complaining to the referee. Arda Guler gets a red card post-match, the day unraveling quickly for the visitors.
89' There's a little give and go between Jamal Musiala and Luis Diaz, the former eventually leaving the latter to finish the job. Diaz takes a shot from outside the box and sends the ball into the back of the net through traffic, the ball taking a slight deflection off of Eder Militao on the way in. It has not been easy for Bayern but they did not give up in their quest for a go-ahead goal and they, at long last, have it.
86' Substitute Eduardo Camavinga's night is done after getting a second yellow card, which forces Real Madrid to play with 10 for the extra time period that looms large. His teammates are now shuffling all over the pitch -- Vinicius Junior just might be playing at left back to compensate as they try to finish it out.
84' Arsenal win a corner that Max Dowman takes and they get as close to goal as they've gotten all day -- Leandro Trossard's attempt hits the post and though the ball recycles back into play, not much comes of it after the fact. This has not been the most trhilling display by the Gunners or Sporting but the hosts are now just six minutes plus stoppage time away from a semifinal berth in the Champions League, which I'm sure they'll have few complaints about.
75' The legs are starting to get a bit tired at the Allianz Arena but both teams continue to carve out meaningful chances from time to time, the latest coming from Bayern Munich. They have a freekick at a favorable distance and Michael Olise goes for goal, but can't seem to land the ball on frame. Real Madrid have maybe looked more likely to score the next goal over the course of the second half but with Bayern still very much in it, it's anyone's guess which way things will break. Roughly 15 minutes to go until extra time...
64' No goals in the second half at the Allianz Arena yet but it is not exactly for a lack of effort. Bayern Munich and Real Madrid have traded meaningful spells of possession since the break, stars on each end trying to give their side an advantage in a deadlocked tie. Kylian Mbappe got close moments ago and both coaches have gone to the bench hoping their substitutes can make a difference -- Canada international Alphonso Davies is on the pitch for Bayern, as is Jamal Musiala as Josip Stanisic and Serge Gnabry made way while Eduardo Camavinga is on for Brahim Diaz.
Hard to know which way this one will go at this point, extra time looming for two of Europe's storied teams if someone does not get in front in the next 25 minutes or so.
63' Noni Madueke goes down just before a corner for Sporting and is in visible pain. The specifics of the injury are unclear but he's off and 16-year-old Max Dowman comes in for the late stages of this one.
57' Arsenal have been busy around Sporting's box over the last few minutes, asserting some real control along the way as they try to pad their small aggregate lead. Noni Madueke has a couple of opportunities at his feet, too, but he can't find a way to turn them into meaningful goalscoring chances. There's still time on the clock but this is turning into a long night for the Gunners who have 11 shots but just 0.56 expected goals and one shot on target for all of their efforts.
It has prompted coach Mikel Arteta to go to the bench and bring in Kai Havertz, who has the tie's lone goal so far, in the place of Viktor Gyokeres, who took just two shots against his former side today.
Arsenal could have carried a striker who was all red and amber bars in passing, progression etc. But you surely have to be clear of the 90th percentile (maybe by a fair margin given the quality of the team) in scoring otherwise what's the point? (This doesn't contain any Sporting minutes btw)— James Benge (@jamesbenge.bsky.social) April 15, 2026 at 4:14 PM
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47' The teams are back for the second half, picking up from where they left off as they attempt to keep on scoring. This time it's Luis Diaz who goes for goal but Jude Bellingham gets an important block in, sending the ball out for a corner that Bayern Munich cannot do much with.
42' Not to be outdone by one reliable goalscorer in Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe has one of his own now! Vinicius Junior receives the ball and hugs the left endline until he finds a chance to cut inside, well aware Mbappe is making a well-timed run to his right that should put him right in front of goal in no time. Vinicius makes the pass as both are on the edge of the penalty area and then Mbappe has an easy finish in front of him. This game continues to live up to the billing.
38' When Bayern Munich need a goal, leave it to Harry Kane to find it. Dayot Upamecano plays a slick pass to Kane, so many Real Madrid bodies nearby but not a single one remotely close enough to stop Kane in his tracks. The England international knows what to do from there and now has a goal in each of his last 10 starts for Bayern, putting his side back ahead in the tie.
29' It's turning into a dream night for Arda Guler in Munich, who now has a second goal and levels the tie yet again! Real Madrid have a freekick near the box and Guler takes a nice hit, but Manuel Neuer makes yet another mistake that costs Bayern Munich. This one is perhaps turning into an instant Champions League classic before our very eyes.
26' Arsenal have had a few corners over the last few minutes, which might make you think the onlookers at Emirates Stadium might be close to seeing a goal. Those chances come and go for the Gunners, though, and neither team has really done a ton in front of goal with nearly a half hour on the clock. There's still plenty of time in this one and, in theory, the Gunners don't need a goal but for anyone who might be concerned about the team's overall end product in open play, it has not been a fun ride thus far.
18' I promise I have not forgotten about this game but up against the quick start in Munich, there's not much to write home about. Things are off to a tepid start at Emirates Stadium but Sporting Lisbon seem to be growing into a game that's been relatively even so far. No one's really gotten a half-decent look at goal yet, though -- Arsenal have a couple of shots on the board but there was not much in them, while Sporting are inching closer to goal but have not come up with much just yet.
6' Bayern Munich earn a corner and Joshua Kimmich sends a fantastic ball into the box, Aleksandar Pavlovic eventually rising to the occasion to level the score on the day and put his side back in front in the tie. Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin did not have his finest moment on that corner while Pavlovic just hit a career highlight -- like Guler minutes before him, he now has his first Champions League goal.
1' Manuel Neuer giveth and Manuel Neuer taketh away. The Bayern Munich goalkeeper was celebrated for his heorics at the Bernabeu with nine saves last week but within the first minute of play at the Allianz Arena, he's made crucial error and Arda Guler has his first Champions League goal -- and puts Real Madrid level in the tie.
It's a big, big Champions League night at Emirates Stadium, so it comes as no surprise that the fans decided to pull out all the stops with a tifor to cheer their players on. This one, as captured by our very own James Benge onsite in north London, might draw mixed reviews at best -- the Arsenal faithful will be hoping the team's performance won't be as bad.
Madrid will need help from everyone, but this season, when Los Blancos have needed a goal the most, it has come from a Valverde move or a stunner from outside the box. Held without a shot in the first leg facing Bayern, the Uruguayan will be needed if they'll complete a comeback away in Germany
The Gunners remain a force with dead balls and created two excellent chances for Kai Havertz from corners against Bournemouth. There is nothing wrong with Arteta's professed disappointment last month that his team aren't scoring more from set pieces. In a Premier League where physical defenses can cover more space than ever before, it helps to have a weapon that can smash a game open. However, if Arsenal are to be "the best and most dominant team in every aspect of the game," then they cannot go on the 10-game run without registering an expected goal from open play that they find themselves in the midst of.
The best solution to Arsenal's attacking difficulties from open play and dead balls is to get Odegaard and Saka back on the pitch. They don't become an elite attack with them, especially given neither has been the best version of themselves this season, but these two are still by far and away the best route for this team to get the ball into dangerous areas and keep it there. Note, for instance, how this team's attacking third touches have trended downwards in a particularly pronounced fashion since late 2024, when injury issues for first Odegaard and then Saka reared their heads.
Declan Rice cracks Arsenal's lineup despite missing training on Tuesday, while Viktor Gyokeres leads the line for the north London side and Luis Suarez does the same for Sporting Lisbon.
Arsenal starting XI: David Raya, Cristhian Mosquera, William Saliba, Gabriel, Piero Hincapie, Martin Zubimendi, Declan Rice, Noni Madueke, Eberechi Eze, Gabriel Martinelli, Viktor Gyokeres
Substitutes: Ben White, Gabriel Jesus, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Christian Norgaard, Leandro Trossard, Kai Havertz, Tommy Setford, Harrison Dudziak, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Max Dowman, Marli Salmon
Sporting Lisbon starting XI: Rui Silva, Eduardo Quaresma, Ousmane Diomande, Goncalo Inacio, Maximiliano Araujo, Morten Hjulmand, Hidemasa Morita, Geny Catamo, Francisco Trincao, Pedro Goncalves, Luis Suarez
Substitutes: Zeno Debast, Geovany Quenda, Joao Virginia, Georgios Vagiannidis, Giorgi Kochorashvili, Souleymane Faye, Daniel Braganca, Joao Simoes, Flavio Goncalves, Salvador Blopa, Rafael Nel, Ricardo Mangas
It will come as no surprise that today's marquee matchup will be full of star-studded players on both ends of the pitch. Harry Kane and Michael Olise headline things for Bayern Munich while Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior are joined by Jude Bellingham, who missed the lineup for Real Madrid a week ago.
Bayern Munich starting XI: Manuel Neuer, Josip Stanisic, Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah, Konrad Laimer, Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Michael Olise, Serge Gnabry, Luis Diaz, Harry Kane
Substitutes: Kim Min-jae, Leon Goretzka, Nicolas Jackson, Alphonso Davies, Hiroki Ito, Raphael Guerreiro, Erblin Osmani, Jonas Urbig
Real Madrid starting XI: Andriy Lunin, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy, Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde, Arda Guler, Brahim Diaz, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior
Substitutes: Dani Carvajal, David Alaba, Eduardo Camavinga, Gonzalo Garcia, Alvaro Carreras, Dani Ceballos, Fran Garcia, Dean Huijsen, Fran Gonzalez, Javier Navarro, Franco Mastantuono, Thiago Pitarch
The Champions League semifinals are nearly set and with coveted spots in the final four on the line, drama could be on the way in Europe today. Title contenders Bayern Munich and Arsenal have second leg advantages and are at home but the margins are tight -- one goal from Real Madrid or Sporting Lisbon, respectively, could turn things around in an instant, likely requiring a near-perfect game for all four teams involved today.
Stick around for pre-match coverage and updates once the games begin.