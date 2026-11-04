Champions League scores: Live updates as Real Madrid, Liverpool headline early window; Man City, Arsenal later

Final scores
- AEK Athens 2, Real Madrid 3
- Fenerbahce 3, Liverpool 2
Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League comes to a close on Wednesday with several heavy-hitters in action, including 2022-23 winners Manchester City and last season's finalists Arsenal.
City's visit to RB Leipzig will serve as the centerpiece, and likely another showcase for an in-form Erling Haaland. The Norway international has 13 goals across all competitions this season but is perhaps carrying too much of the goalscoring load -- he is responsible for more than a third of the team's 36 goals this campaign, all while Antoine Semenyo deals with a leg injury that should keep him out for another month. Leipzig, meanwhile, have struggled in Europe this season with lopsided defeats to Como and Real Madrid on their record so far.
Arsenal, meanwhile, have a favorable matchup waiting for them against Slavia Prague, who are winless through three games in the Champions League and have conceded seven goals thus far.
The day's action begins with Real Madrid's trip to AEK Athens and Liverpool's visit to Fenerbahce, each of them looking to extend their perfect starts to the Champions League season and maintain their standing in the top eight.
AEK Athens vs. Real Madrid, 12:45 p.m. (Paramount+)
Fenerbahce vs. Liverpool, 12:45 p.m. (Paramount+)
Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Betis, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)
Porto vs. Napoli, 3 p.m. (Paramount+, CBS Sports Network)
Lens vs. Como, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)
PSV vs. Club Brugge, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)
RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)
Slavia Prague vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m. (Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network)
Viking vs. Sabah, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)
Player to watch: Antonio Nusa, RB Leipzig -- With six assists and four goals in the Bundesliga this season, the 21-year-old Nusa has the look of a player who may be establishing himself as one of Europe's best young attackers. Prove what he can do against Matheus Nunes and the rest of the Manchester City defense, and the Premier League clubs will surely be clamoring. -- James Benge
Man of the match: Erling Haaland, Manchester City -- This is one of those games when the Norwegian striker delivers. He already faced RB Leipzig multiple times when he played at Borussia Dortmund before moving to Manchester City. Haaland, who has scored four goals so far in the two Champions League matches played this season, needs to lead his team to victory after a disappointing defeat against Brighton over the weekend at the Etihad Stadium. -- Francesco Porzio
Prediction: RB Leipzig 0, Manchester City 3 -- RB Leipzig have started the season in a rough patch, which makes a meeting against Manchester City very untimely for them. Enzo Maresca's side are still a work in progress, but that is unlikely to be an issue on Wednesday, when they should be able to overpower their opponents with relative ease. -- Pardeep Cattry
Best bet: Erling Haaland to score first (+290): After failing to score against Brighton over the weekend, Haaland saw a seven-match scoring streak come to an end in Premier League play, and what better way to move on from that than by continuing his Champions League one. While Haaland didn't play against AEK Athens, he has four goals in only two Champions League appearances and will be a focal point yet again in an away trip to face the German side, and as City looks for a fast start, the Norwegian will be able to provide it. -- Charles Booth
90'+2 Real Madrid are inevitable, aren't they? Their dominance pays off as Brahim Diaz connects with Federico Valverde, who hits a screamer from distance and scores to give his side for the first time all day against AEK Athens.
79' For the first time all game, Fenerbahce are in front! Fresh off scoring the equalizer, Archie Brown whips in a cross to the far post and Vedat Muriqi finishes things off with a well-executed header. Liverpool had been the dominant for about an hour but this game might be slowly slipping away from them, thanks in part to their years-long defensive weaknesses.
78' The theme of the day so far is short-lived leads because three minutes after Stavros Pilios gave AEK Athens the lead, Real Madrid have their equalizer courtesy of Kylian Mbappe. He connects with Denzel Dumfries and takes a shot from just outside the box, converting with ease. It may not be as nice as Jude Bellingham's effort earlier but add it to the list of impressive finishes from Los Blancos today.
75' AEK Athens are back in front against Real Madrid! Aboubakary Koita, who scored Athens' first, makes a run down the left side of the pitch but making a parallel run on his right is left back Stavros Pilios, who eventually finds himself in front of goal. Once Koita makes the pass, it's an easy finish for Pilios.
73' Well, that lead didn't last long ... again. Liverpool's lax defending is costly, and not for the first time, on a corner and in the end, Archie Brown is wide open and scores while standing next to the near post. Fenerbache have done well in going toe-to-toe with the Reds all night long and may have wrestled some control back in this game.
69' At long last, Liverpool have restored their lead courtesy of Alexander Isak. Cody Gakpo whips in an excellent cross from the left flank that lands for Isak perfectly and form there, the Sweden international comes up with a simple finish from close range. It has not been an easy outing for the Reds but it would be hard to argue that they do not deserve a slight edge against Fenerbahce, even if the hosts have done well to stymie Liverpool's attack at times.
62' Over in Istanbul, the second half has started fairly similarly to the first. Liverpool are racking up shots but few of them have been of note, though there was a bright moment as Victor Munoz sent the ball towards goal with plenty of space in front of him. Milan Skriniar came up with the all-important clearance to keep Fenerbahce level for now, the latest example of a respectable defensive outing for the hosts so far.
56' Kylian Mbappe connects with Marc Cucurella, who seems certain to give Real Madrid the lead but Lazaros Rota comes in with an absolutely vital block to keep the visitors at bay! Los Blancos are doing what they can to show off their might but AEK Athens have done well to really limit their power to start the second half.
32' Real Madrid have been trying to claw their way back into this game and their efforts have finally paid off, thanks to a slick goal from Jude Bellingham. Marc Cucurella whips in the cross from the left flank and Bellingham comes up with a cool backheel inside the penalty area. Real Madrid will hope that can serve as the foundation fro a comeback and eventually, a routine win in Athens.
29' Four minutes later, Fenerbache level the score against Liverpool. Mason Greenwood takes a freekick yards from the penalty area and the ball takes a significant deflection off of Jeremy Jacquet before flying into the back of the net.
25' If at first you don't succeed, try, try again. The Reds had been building up to this moment and they finally have the game's go-ahead goal thanks to 19-year-old Trey Nyoni. He notched his first professional goal in style, too -- he flies towards a loose ball in the box and hits it on the volley to send it into the back of the net.
22' No goals to speak of in Istanbul just yet but it is not for a lack of effort on Liverpool's part. The Reds already have five shots and have collected a flurry of set pieces but things are not clicking just yet for the visitors -- none of their attempts are on target just yet. That was the case with their most recent chance, too, with Joe Gomez playing a pass into the box that would've made for the perfect far post finish for Bradley Barcola. He's jsut a step too far away from the ball, though, and so it rolls past him quickly before he can make contact.
12' AEK Athens have started strongly and have their reward within 12 minutes with the game's opening goal. They go on a quick breakaway and manage to outmaneuver Real Madrid as they fall into a defensive shape but the brilliance of the goal comes down to the goalscorer, Aboubakary Koita. He takes an impressive strike from range and there's nothing Thibaut Courtois can do about it despite his undeniable talents. Fun way to start a Champions League day, if you ask me!
The Champions League returns to put a bow on Matchday 4, which got off to an exciting start with Tuesday's matches. This time around, they have spread out the headline-making teams -- Real Madrid and Liverpool kick things off with trips to AEK Athens and Fenerbahce, respectively, in the early window while Manchester City visit RB Leipzig and Arsenal journey to Slavia Prague in the later kickoffs.
Stick around for pre-match coverage and live updates once the action's underway!