Champions League scores: Live updates as Real Madrid, Liverpool headline early window; Man City, Arsenal later

Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League comes to a close on Wednesday with several heavy-hitters in action, including 2022-23 winners Manchester City and last season's finalists Arsenal.

City's visit to RB Leipzig will serve as the centerpiece, and likely another showcase for an in-form Erling Haaland. The Norway international has 13 goals across all competitions this season but is perhaps carrying too much of the goalscoring load -- he is responsible for more than a third of the team's 36 goals this campaign, all while Antoine Semenyo deals with a leg injury that should keep him out for another month. Leipzig, meanwhile, have struggled in Europe this season with lopsided defeats to Como and Real Madrid on their record so far.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have a favorable matchup waiting for them against Slavia Prague, who are winless through three games in the Champions League and have conceded seven goals thus far.

The day's action begins with Real Madrid's trip to AEK Athens and Liverpool's visit to Fenerbahce, each of them looking to extend their perfect starts to the Champions League season and maintain their standing in the top eight.

Champions League schedule