Champions League scores, live updates: Real Madrid vs. Ajax and Dortmund vs. Tottenham
The UEFA Champions League round of 16 rolls on with two second leg matchups on Tuesday
Champions League round of 16 second legs begin on Wednesday with two massive matchups. At the Santiago Bernabeu in Spain, Real Madrid will look to finish off Ajax with a 2-1 lead from the opening leg in the Netherlands. While at Signal Iduna Park in Germany, Borussia Dortmund will try to come back from the dead, 3-0 down against Tottenham, who have since seen star striker Harry Kane return from injury.
Real Madrid and Tottenham are the heavy favorites in these ties to move on and become the first quarterfinalists of the competition. You can watch both games on fuboTV (Try for free).
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
