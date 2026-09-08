Champions League scores: Live updates as new season kicks off with Real Madrid, Manchester City in action

Live scores
- AEK Athens 0, LASK 0
- Club Brugge 0, Aston Villa 1
It is officially time to cue the UEFA Champions League theme. A new season of Europe's top club competition begins on Tuesday with several noteworthy sides in action, including two recent champions in Real Madrid and Manchester City.
The headlining act of Tuesday's action will take place in Madrid, where the 2024 European champions welcome 2025 finalists Inter. The fixture will primarily serve as an early-season check-in on both teams, each of them ambitious but facing reasonable questions about how deep a run each of them can make. The matchup also marks a reunion between Los Blancos manager Jose Mourinho and Inter counterpart Cristian Chivu, who played for him when Mourinho led Inter to the Champions League title in 2010 – at the Bernabeu, no less.
Meanwhile in Porto, the Portuguese champions host Manchester City as they begin a season of transition under new coach Enzo Maresca. Even in a rebuild, City have not been subtle in their attempts to develop a new look following the exits of manager Pep Guardiola and midfielder Rodri. The club spent around $600 million in the transfer market this summer, business that included matching the U.K.'s record transfer fee to sign Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea. City's headliner remains forward Erling Haaland, who returns from a star-making turn at the World Cup with three goals in three Premier League games to start the season – and a new haircut.
Aston Villa's trip to Club Brugge and Borussia Dortmund's match against Villarreal also offer some intrigue on the opening day of the season, while Austrian champions LASK make their Champions League debut at AEK Athens.
All times U.S./Eastern
11' The first goal of the Champions League season goes to ... Aston Villa's John McGinn! He connects with Pau Torres and strikes the ball from the corner of the penalty area, sending it straight into the back of the net. The play looked more like a cross than a shot when it comes to intent but McGinn probably doesn't care and neither do his teammates, who now have a 1-0 lead at Club Brugge 11 minutes into the game.
The other early kickoff of the day will see AEK Athens play their first Champions League game since the 2018-19 season, welcoming tournament newcomers LASK for the occasion. LASK reached the league phase in impressive fashion, coming back from a 3-0 aggregate deficit in the final round of qualifiers against Celtic to reach the competition. Samuel Adeniran, a journeyman striker born in Houston who has finally found regular playing time in Austria at age 27, scored a brace in the second leg as LASK mounted the comeback but will not be available today after breaking his collarbone. Another American, though, made the trip to Athens -- Atlanta United academy product George Bello, who joined the club in 2023.
AEK Athens starting XI: Alberto Brignoli, Lazaros Rota, Harold Moukoudi, Filipe Relvas, Stavros Pilios, Lovro Majer, Razvan Marin, Milan Vitalis, Aboubakary Koita, Luka Jovic, Barnabas Varga
LASK starting XI: Lukas Jungwirth, Kasper Jorgensen, Andres Andrade, Alemao, Xavier Mbuyamba, George Bello, Robert Ljubicic, Melayro Bogarde, Sascha Horvath, Christoph Lang, Moses Usor
Champions League this season begins in Belgium and Greece, with Club Brugge hosting Aston Villa and AEK Athens welcoming tournament newcomers LASK.
The game in Bruges is a rematch of the 2024-25 quarterfinal tie, which Villa won 6-1 on aggregate, the context only affirming their status as the heavy favorites in their Matchday 1 fixture. This will be a team worth keeping an eye on, though -- they may be the defending Europa League champions but after a summer of exits, it's hard to gauge how good Villa are and if they are essentially starting from scratch. and Brugge could make for a fascinating opponent after some competitive matches in the Champions League in recent years.
A couple of starters stick out from the World Cup -- you might remember Hans Vanaken as one of the goalscorers in Belgium's 4-1 rout of the U.S. in the round of 16, while Zion Suzuki stood out for Japan before their round of 32 exit in a defeat to Brazil.
Club Brugge starting XI: Yann Sommer, Kyriani Sabbe, Lee Han-beom, Brandon Mechele, Joaquin Seys, Hugo Vetlesenm, Freddie Potts, Carlos Forbs, Hans Vanaken, Jan Virgilim Nicolo Tresoldi
Aston Villa starting XI: Zion Suzuki, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Pau Torres, Ian Maatsen, Joao Gomes, Boubacar Kamara, John McGinn, Emiliano Buendia, George Hemmings, Nicolas Jackson
The start of a new Champions League campaign may be a bit earlier than usual this year but it is a welcome sight regardless, today's action hopefully the start of an entertaining season ahead.
The final may still be months and months away but the first day of action will offer an initial glimpse at two always intriguing teams: Real Madrid and Manchester City. The task of striking a balance with Los Blancos' imbalanced squad now rests with Jose Mourinho, whose second spell in charge is off to an inconsistent start after Friday's loss at Real Betis. City, meanwhile, spent big this summer after closing the chapter on Pep Guardiola's tenure and seem poised to give new signings like Elliot Anderson and Enzo Fernandez a chance to impress on their first European night with the club.
Follow along for pre-match coverage and updates once the action begins across Europe.