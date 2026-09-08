Champions League scores: Live updates as new season kicks off with Real Madrid, Manchester City in action

It is officially time to cue the UEFA Champions League theme. A new season of Europe's top club competition begins on Tuesday with several noteworthy sides in action, including two recent champions in Real Madrid and Manchester City.

The headlining act of Tuesday's action will take place in Madrid, where the 2024 European champions welcome 2025 finalists Inter. The fixture will primarily serve as an early-season check-in on both teams, each of them ambitious but facing reasonable questions about how deep a run each of them can make. The matchup also marks a reunion between Los Blancos manager Jose Mourinho and Inter counterpart Cristian Chivu, who played for him when Mourinho led Inter to the Champions League title in 2010 – at the Bernabeu, no less.

Meanwhile in Porto, the Portuguese champions host Manchester City as they begin a season of transition under new coach Enzo Maresca. Even in a rebuild, City have not been subtle in their attempts to develop a new look following the exits of manager Pep Guardiola and midfielder Rodri. The club spent around $600 million in the transfer market this summer, business that included matching the U.K.'s record transfer fee to sign Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea. City's headliner remains forward Erling Haaland, who returns from a star-making turn at the World Cup with three goals in three Premier League games to start the season – and a new haircut.

Aston Villa's trip to Club Brugge and Borussia Dortmund's match against Villarreal also offer some intrigue on the opening day of the season, while Austrian champions LASK make their Champions League debut at AEK Athens.

Champions League broadcast schedule

All times U.S./Eastern