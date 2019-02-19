Champions League scores: Liverpool and Bayern Munich held scoreless, Barcelona fails to break down Lyon

The round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League produced a pair of fantastic matchups, but to the surprise of most, no goals were scored on Tuesday. Liverpool and Bayern Munich played to a scoreless draw at Anfield, while Lyon and Barcelona did the same in France. There were no shortage of chances in both games, but the goalkeepers took center stage and kept the stakes high heading into the second legs next month. Let's take a look at the winners and losers from Tuesday's action:

Winner: Road teams

Ideally, when you go on the road in a competition where away goals hold more value, you want to get at least a goal. However, earning a 0-0 draw on the road is also a favorable result because it means you return home for the second leg knowing that if you win, you move on. Every matchup is different, but Bayern Munich has to feel good about its chances. Sure, they probably felt confident in scoring with Virgil van Dijk out for the Reds due to suspension, but at home they have 11 goals in their last four games and will have the support of the home crowd.

Loser: The back of the net

This is only the second time in the history of the competition that there has been a double scoreless draw in the round of 16. The first actually took place not long ago in March of 2016, as Alexis Martin-Tamayo points out below.

Bayern-Liverpool produced just two shots on goal while Lyon-Barcelona had seven. In total, there were 54 shots in the two matches, yet fans were left craving a goal and celebration.

Winner: Anthony Lopes

French goalkeeper Anthony Lopes is one of the more underrated shot-stoppers in Europe. The 28-year-old has been with Lyon since 2012 and should be looked at by some of the biggest clubs on the continent. He was fantastic in this one with five saves, including a couple high, powerful denials on Lionel Messi and company to help give his team a chance to go to Spain for the second leg and pull off a shocker.

Loser: Sergi Roberto

Barca's Sergi Roberto received quite the bloody mouth in this one and had to be tended to. It can be a challenge for any player to control their elbows especially when they are focused on the ball, and Roberto did kind of lower his head when fighting for the ball. He picked up a knock but was able to carry on. It could have been much worse.

More Champions League action on Wednesday

