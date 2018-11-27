Champions League scores: Manchester United, Juventus advance; City nets valuable point at Lyon

Matchday 5 of the UEFA Champions League is at the halfway point following Tuesday's eight games featuring Groups E through H in action. In total, there were 24 goals and plenty of wild moments as Juventus took on Valencia, Manchester City went to Lyon and more. Before we start to look ahead toward the final eight games of the matchday on Wednesday -- which can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free) -- let's look at what we have learned from Tuesday's games.

Tuesday's Champions League scores

Ajax 2, AEK 0



Viktoria Plzen 2, CSKA Moscow 1



Real Madrid 2, Roma 0



Manchester City 2, Lyon 2



Juventus 1, Valencia 0



Manchester United 1, Young Boys 0



Bayern Munich 5, Benfica 1



Shakhtar Donetsk 3, Hoffenheim 2



Real Madrid looks sharp, Roma fails to capitalize



After getting destroyed 3-0 by Eibar last weekend, Real Madrid was reeling entering this Champions League clash. It looked like the team was turning the corner under Santiago Solari, only to then struggle in league play last time out, raising more concerns. But Real looked sharp on Tuesday, going to Roma to earn a 2-0 win with two goals in the second half from Gareth Bale and Lucas Vazquez.

But luck was on their side.

Cengiz Under of Roma had a chance late in the first half to give the Italian club the lead, and somehow the young Turkish player did this:

Cengiz Ünder in kaçırdığı inanılmaz pozisyon pic.twitter.com/PhQ3c3PfWv — Erman Eren (@uA_erman) November 27, 2018

City responds well, advances to knockout stage

Gutsy result for City at Lyon, a team that has been playing well. City trailed twice in the game and on both occasions managed to respond less than 10 minutes later. Aymeric Laporte equalized seven minutes after Maxwel Cornet's opener, and then Sergio Aguero headed home seven minutes from time after Cornet had scored to make it 2-1 only moments prior.

City dominated the ball but was slow to get going in attack, with Lyon having more chances through the first hour. But City valiantly fought back for a point that keeps them in first place.

81st: Lyon steals the lead and makes it 2-1 😤

83rd: Man City comes right back to level it 😎



Watch the final moments Live: https://t.co/giXxOeqa9o pic.twitter.com/jTig3CFv8o — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) November 27, 2018

This might be the turning point for Bayern Munich

It's no secret that Bayern Munich has been really poor this season, evident by the club sitting in fifth place in the Bundesliga. Its stellar scoring ability, the one that sees it crush teams, has been missing for quite a while. In fact, its last emphatic victory came against Stuttgart on Sept. 1.

The club responded well on Tuesday by crushing Benfica 5-1 to clinch a spot in the round of 16. Bayern had 10 shots on goal as Arjen Robben and Robert Lewandowski scored two a piece, with Franck Ribery also scoring.

Now, could this be the turning point they need to get things going after failing to win their last two?

ARJEN. ROBBEN. ALL. BY. HIM. SELF. 🔥 A clinic to give Bayern the lead



Watch Bayern Munich vs. Benfica FREE on #BRLive: https://t.co/8JCsMt2Nd7 pic.twitter.com/C7s8d6EiAS — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) November 27, 2018

Manchester United, Juventus through

Juve's 1-0 win over Valencia and Manchester United's 1-0 win over Young Boys saw both teams officially clinch a spot in the round of 16. United was headed for a poor draw against the Swiss club until Marouane Fellaini was the main of the hour with this injury-time winner.

Fellaini pulls out the stoppage time winner for Manchester United 😱 😱 😱 pic.twitter.com/5GhfSnlSSM — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) November 27, 2018

Check out Jose Mourinho's reaction to Fellaini's winner:

ALL THE EMOTIONS pic.twitter.com/qnNAK7EVvG — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) November 27, 2018

Safe to say he's pretty excited about moving on to the next round.

