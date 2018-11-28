Champions League scores: Neymar, PSG dazzles vs. Liverpool; Spurs get late winner; Barcelona, Atletico Madrid advance
Matchday 5 wrapped up on Wednesday, highlighted by PSG's statement win over Liverpool
The Champions League's fifth matchday is in the books. After eight games and 24 goals on Tuesday, Wednesday's eight-match slate brought just 19 but only one draw. Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona, Porto and Schalke all clinched a spot in the knockout stage. They join Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Ajax, Roma, Juventus and Manchester United. Here's everything you need to know about the day that was in Europe.
Champions League scores
- Borussia Dortmund 0, Brugge 0
- PSG 2, Liverpool 1
- Napoli 3, Red Star Belgrade 1
- Barcelona 2, PSV 1
- Porto 2, Schalke 1
- Tottenham 1, Inter Milan 0
- Atletico Madrid 2, Monaco 0
- Lokomotiv Moscow 2, Galatasaray 0
Liverpool is in trouble
Don't look now, but last season's runner-up is in deep trouble. With a chance to beat PSG and clinch a spot in the next round, Liverpool's loss at Parc des Princes now sees the team in third place and facing a must-win game against Napoli in the final matchday of the group stage. Liverpool has six points and sits two points behind PSG for second and three behind Napoli for first in Group C. A draw away from Anfield would have been a fantastic result, but Jurgen Klopp's talented attack didn't come to play. Liverpool had just one shot on goal compared to PSG's eight, with Neymar getting the winning goal.
It's a lovely response from PSG, who just got Neymar and Kylian Mbappe back from injury, with both playing a major role in the second goal. And just when it looked like PSG could be without them and crash out of the UCL, they set a statement with a lovely performance.
What's important, though, is that no team in Group C has clinched a spot in the next round, and there's still plenty to play for heading into the final game. Liverpool has to beat Napoli to move on, but even that might not be enough. A Liverpool win would bring them level on points with Napoli, and it would go to the tiebreakers, which are:
- Points in head-to-head matches among tied teams
- Goal difference in head-to-head matches
- Goals scored in head-to-head matches among tied teams
- Away goals scored in head-to-head
Liverpool needs to win 1-0 or by two goals to move on. A 2-1 win would see Liverpool crash out due to the tie-break rules.
Spurs get a lifeline, Barcelona through
The pressure was on Tottenham just as much as it was on PSG. The Spurs had to win against Inter Milan to have any shot of moving on, and they did just that. Days after dominating Chelsea in the Premier League, Tottenham beat Inter Milan thanks to a late goal from Christian Eriksen:
The win puts Tottenham in second place with seven points, but its last group stage game is matchup at Camp Nou against Barcelona. The good news? Barcelona has won the group and could consider resting its stars. Tottenham will likely need at least a point to move on, though a lot depends on what Inter Milan does at home against PSV.
What spots are left?
There's a spot in Group B that will go to either Tottenham or Inter, both spots in Group C are up for grabs between Napoli, PSG and Liverpool, and lastly Lyon and Shakhtar Donetsk will fight it out for the last spot in Group F.
Relive Champions League updates
