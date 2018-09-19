Champions League final scores, recap: Ronaldo red-carded, Manchester United wins, City stunned by Lyon

Matchday 1 of the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League group stage is in the books after eight matches on Wednesday, and there was no shortage of wild moments. A day after fans were treated to 21 goals, Wednesday's slate produced 24 more, a stunned Cristiano Ronaldo left in tears and a surprise result for an English giant. Here's everything you need to know from a tumultuous day in Europe:

Wednesday's Champions League scores

Things to know from Wednesday's Champions League matches

Ronaldo leaves the field crying: Juventus saw off Valencia 2-0 at the Mestalla thanks to two penalty kick goals, but that wasn't the biggest story. In his 154th Champions League appearance, and his first in a Juventus uniform, Cristiano Ronaldo received his first red card after an incident in the first half where he appeared to yank the hair of Jeison Murillo. The Portuguese superstar was left in disbelief and walked off the field in tears after the call. We'd be shocked if he doesn't appeal the upcoming suspension he'll receive. If he has to serve a one-game ban, it won't be that big of a deal with Juventus hosting Young Boys in Matchday 2.

Not the ideal Juventus UCL debut for Ronaldo 🙃 pic.twitter.com/95G6PX0IIJ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 19, 2018

Big upset in Manchester: Nobody saw this one coming. Lyon went into England and defeated reigning Premier League champs Manchester City, 2-1, in a match where the hosts looked destined to draw level. City had 22 shots, eight on frame. The team had 70 percent possession but couldn't get the job done. Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes made a few big saves in this one to secure a huge upset.

The winning goal came from Nabil Fekir off a mistake from City, which was without suspended manager Pep Guardiola due to a touchline ban. Fekir was able to apply pressure, win his team the ball and finish with class. Take a look:

Real Madrid rolls: No Cristiano Ronaldo, no problem for Real. Isco scored a gorgeous free kick and Real bashed Roma 3-0 in the opener. It was a classy performance from Real Madrid, which tallied 30 shots on the night and only allowed four attempts on frame. Isco's goal was the winner on 45 minutes and left Roma goalkeeper Robin Olsen frozen.

United looks sharp against weak competition: If you aren't a hardcore fan of the sport, chances are you aren't familiar with Young Boys out of Switzerland. Manchester United took care of business away from home on Wednesday, securing a 3-0 win in a match began with an amazing goal from Paul Pogba.

The World Cup winner went upper corner with a lovely move in the box as the team won its third in a row. Take a look:

Relive Champions League match commentary

If the live blog doesn't load properly, please click here.