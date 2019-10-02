Champions League scores: Salah to the rescue as Liverpool fights off Red Bull Salzburg, Suarez saves Barcelona, more

Wednesday's Champions League group stage slate did not feature a nine-goal rout like we saw between Bayern Munich and Tottenham, but we were treated to a seven-goal thriller between the reigning champs and an upstart Austrian team led by an American coach. All in all we had eight games and 24 goals despite Napoli and Genk ending in a scoreless draw. Liverpool eked out a 4-3 win over Red Bull Salzburg after blowing a 3-0 lead, Chelsea scored a big road win without Christian Pulisic and Luis Suarez dominated like the good old days in a big win for Barcelona. Below you'll find the final scores and three things to know from the night that was in Europe.

Champions League final scores

Borussia Dortmund 2, Slavia Prague 0

Napoli 0, Genk 0

Liverpool 4, Red Bull Salzburg 3

Chelsea 2, Lille 1

Ajax 3, Valencia 0

Zenit 3, Benfica 1

Barcelona 2, Inter Milan 1

Lyon 2, RB Leipzig 0

1. Salah saves Liverpool

This match surpassed our wildest expectations. Liverpool went up 3-0 with goals from Sadio Mane, Andrew Robertson and Mohamed Salah, but the visitors -- coached by American Jesse Marsch -- battled all the way back. Three goals in 21 minutes across halftime made it 3-3 at the hour mark. Salah, however, scored in the 69th minute to help Liverpool pick up three points it really needed. Remember, Liverpool lost at Napoli in the opening match of the group stage, and a draw would have been really worrisome. For Marsch and company, this is a result that shows they can compete with the best teams in Europe. And with Napoli failing to win at Genk, these upcoming Salzburg-Napoli games are going to be absolutely thrilling.

Here's the winning goal from Salah:

Salah brings the lead back to Anfield 🔴 pic.twitter.com/FzsWvRr6kw — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) October 2, 2019

2. Suarez comes to the rescue

Barca looked headed for defeat against Inter Milan and its strong defense, but Suarez came to life with two goals in the second half to secure a 2-1 home win. He took both of his shots brilliantly and helped Barca go three points clear of third place in the standings, meaning Barca and Dortmund are now in great position to advance to the last 16. With Ernesto Valverde's team expected to take six points from Slavia Prague over the next two matchdays, Barcelona is sitting pretty to move on.

3. Chelsea wins on the road without Pulisic

Chelsea scored a big 2-1 win at Lille with Willian scoring the winning goal late, but the story here in the United States was Christian Pulisic once again not playing. He wasn't even on the bench for the Blues and hasn't played an important match for the club in over a month.

The Blues, to their credit, didn't need him though. Tammy Abraham was strong in scoring the opener and this team was able to fight adversity with Willian's late volley giving them three points and a ton of momentum. They are still in third place due to the head-to-head defeat to Valencia on Matchday 1, but if they can take some points from Ajax over the next two games, they very well could be in a position to move on.