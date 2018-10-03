Champions League scores, schedule, live stream: Barcelona vs. Spurs, Liverpool vs. Napoli
Eight matches are on the docket on Wednesday, including a big showdown between Barca and Spurs
After 23 goals in eight Champions League group stage matches on Tuesday, there are eight more scheduled for Wednesday, including a big battle between Barcelona and Tottenham. CBS Sports will have you covered through all of the matches with live updates starting at 12:30 p.m. ET.
Champions League schedule, scores
PSG 6, Red Star Belgrade 1
Schalke 1, Lokomotiv Moscow 0
Atletico Madrid vs. Club Brugge, 3 p.m. ET
Tottenham vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m. ET
PSV vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m. ET
Napoli vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m. ET
Porto vs. Galatasaray, 3 p.m. ET
Borussia Dortmund vs. Monaco at 3 p.m. ET
Takeaways
Neymar runs rampant on Red Star Belgrade
It was a cake walk for Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday as the French club picked up its first win of the UCL season by a 6-1 scoreline, with Neymar getting a hat trick. The Brazilian scored two in the first half and helped his team bounce back from the loss to Liverpool, dominating a team that stood next to no chance with how sharp PSG was. PSG had 34 shots, 17 of which were on frame, finishing the game with 75 percent possession. Edinson Cavani, Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria found the back of the net.
Neymar scored two goals from a free kick, and it was his third and team's last that was the best. Just look at the reaction of the Red Star goalkeeper -- helpless:
McKennie, the American hero
Young American midfielder Weston McKennie scored his first career goal for Schalke on Wednesday, and what a goal it was. In the 88th minute, he headed home from a corner kick to give his team a massive 1-0 win. Take a look:
That's an incredible moment for this kid, who's worked his tail off to get into the first side and has played so well since then.
UCL live updates
