Champions League scores, schedule, live stream: PSG vs. Red Star, Schalke vs. Lokomotiv

Eight matches are on the docket on Wednesday, including a big showdown between Barca and Spurs

After 23 goals in eight Champions League group stage matches on Tuesday, there are eight more scheduled for Wednesday, including a big battle between Barcelona and Tottenham. CBS Sports will have you covered through all of the matches with live updates starting at 12:30 p.m. ET. 

Below you'll find the day's schedule and how you can stream the games:

PSG vs. Red Star Belgrade, 12:55 p.m. ET -- stream on fuboTV (Try for free)  
Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Schalke on 12:55 p.m. ET -- on B/R Live
Atletico Madrid vs. Club Brugge, 3 p.m. ET -- stream on fuboTV (Try for free)    
Tottenham vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m. ET -- stream on fuboTV (Try for free)    
PSV vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m. ET -- stream on fuboTV (Try for free)    
Napoli vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m. ET -- stream on B/R Live
Porto vs. Galatasaray, 3 p.m. ET -- stream on B/R Live
Borussia Dortmund vs. Monaco at 3 p.m. ET -- stream on B/R Live  

