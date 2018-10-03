Champions League scores, schedule, live stream: PSG vs. Red Star, Schalke vs. Lokomotiv
Eight matches are on the docket on Wednesday, including a big showdown between Barca and Spurs
After 23 goals in eight Champions League group stage matches on Tuesday, there are eight more scheduled for Wednesday, including a big battle between Barcelona and Tottenham. CBS Sports will have you covered through all of the matches with live updates starting at 12:30 p.m. ET.
Below you'll find the day's schedule and how you can stream the games:
Champions League schedule, scores
PSG vs. Red Star Belgrade, 12:55 p.m. ET -- stream on fuboTV (Try for free)
Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Schalke on 12:55 p.m. ET -- on B/R Live
Atletico Madrid vs. Club Brugge, 3 p.m. ET -- stream on fuboTV (Try for free)
Tottenham vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m. ET -- stream on fuboTV (Try for free)
PSV vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m. ET -- stream on fuboTV (Try for free)
Napoli vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m. ET -- stream on B/R Live
Porto vs. Galatasaray, 3 p.m. ET -- stream on B/R Live
Borussia Dortmund vs. Monaco at 3 p.m. ET -- stream on B/R Live
