Champions League scores: Son's goal gives Spurs lead over Manchester City; Liverpool blanks Porto

The Champions League quarterfinals got underway Tuesday with a pair of first legs. Tottenham used a goal from Son Heung-min to beat Manchester City in London, while Liverpool blanked Porto 2-0 to put one foot into the semifinals. At Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Spurs looked like the stronger team on the night but lost superstar striker Harry Kane to injury in the second half. The team battled back though, with Son finishing past Ederson with class in the 78th minute. City's Sergio Aguero also had a penalty kick saved by Hugo Lloris.

Liverpool did not have trouble with Porto as Roberto Firmino scored and set up Naby Keita for another. The Reds had just three shots on goal but were efficient enough that gives them a little breathing room ahead of next week's trip to Porto. Just one goal in the second leg for the Reds would force Porto to score four. Click the score below for our recaps:

Tottenham 1-0 Manchester City

Liverpool 2-0 Porto

Wednesday's slate

Juventus, with Cristiano Ronaldo in the starting lineup, will face Ajax on Wednesday. Manchester United will host Lionel Messi and Barcelona at Old Trafford in the other quarterfinal first leg. Both are set for 3 p.m. ET.

