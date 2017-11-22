Champions League scores, stream and TV info, updates: PSG, Barcelona, Manchester United in action
Some knockout stage spots will be secured on Wednesday
The Champions League group stage's fifth matchday concludes on Wednesday with eight games and plenty of big teams playing. The most hyped match is Juventus vs. Barcelona, while Chelsea, Manchester United, PSG and Bayern are also in action. Here's the schedule, scores and our live blog.
Schedule and scores
12 p.m. ET
CSKA Moscow vs. Benfica (How to watch)
Qarabag vs. Chelsea (How to watch)
2:45 p.m. ET
Sporting Lisbon vs. Olympiacos (How to watch)
Juventus vs. Barcelona (How to watch)
Atletico Madrid vs. Roma (How to watch)
Anderlecht vs. Bayern Munich (How to watch)
Basel vs. Manchester United (How to watch)
PSG vs. Celtic (How to watch)
Live updates
