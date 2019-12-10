Champions League scores, takeaways: Chelsea, Liverpool move on; Inter Milan falls to Barca's backups

Tuesday's Champions League action did not disappoint -- well, unless you are a fan of Inter Milan or Ajax. The day's eight games saw several nail-biters and brought 23 goals. On the day, Liverpool, Napoli, Chelsea, Dortmund, Valencia and Lyon moved on to the round of 16. Liverpool and Valencia won their groups with crucial road wins.

Here's everything you need to know from Tuesday's Matchday 6 action:

Scoreboard

Liverpool 2, Red Bull Salzburg 0

Napoli 4, Genk 0

Chelsea 2, Lille 1

Valencia 1, Ajax 0

Barcelona 2, Inter Milan 1

Dortmund 2, Slavia Prague 1

Lyon 2, RB Leipzig 2

Benfica 3, Zenit 0

Reds answer the call in Austria

Liverpool needed a result on the road at Red Bull Salzburg but just couldn't find the net in the first half despite numerous chances. In the second half, it was the clinical Liverpool we've grown accustomed to seeing. The reigning champs got their winning goal from two former Red Bull Salzburg players, with Sadio Mane assisting Naby Keita. Then it was Mohamed Salah who pulled off a stunning goal to seal in a minute later.

Here's Salah's ridiculous score:

The win clinched Group E for the Reds, with Napoli finishing second. Red Bull Salzburg, coached by American Jesse Marsch, is now in the Europa League.

Valencia, Chelsea move on; Ajax sent packing

Ajax looked like a great bet to move on to the round of 16 after some fantastic play in the group stage. Entering Tuesday's game at home to Valencia, the Dutch side needed to just avoid defeat to advance. A win or draw would have been enough. But the club was knocked out of the competition thanks to this first-half goal from Rodrigo in an impressive 1-0 win for Valencia, which was playing without several key players.

Rodrigo puts Valencia ahead in the Netherlands 👀



That result didn't impact Chelsea at all as the Blues knew they simply had to win to guarantee their spot in the next round. They did that despite a shaky performance late. The Blues took a 2-0 lead with Christian Pulisic starting, as Tammy Abraham and Cesar Azpilicueta scored. After conceding a late goal, Chelsea had to painfully play out a nervous final 12 minutes but managed to hold on.

Inter Milan lays an egg at home

It was a nightmare of a day for Inter Milan. Antonio Conte's team just needed a win against a Lionel Messi-less Barcelona that started nine backups. The Italian club didn't answer the call. Inter conceded a late goal to fall, 2-1, as Ansu Fati got the winner for Barca. Fati became the youngest scorer in the competition's history.

For Inter, the team had enough chances to win the game but couldn't get the goal when it mattered most. Inter is now headed to the Europa League, with Dortmund advancing to the knockout stage after a 2-1 win over Slavia Prague.

