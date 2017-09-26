Champions League: Scores, TV and stream listings, updates on Real Madrid, Dortmund, Liverpool, Spurs

It's a big day in UCL play

The Champions League is back with eight matches on Tuesday, with Real Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund highlighting the slate. Here's the schedule and our live blog, which kicks off 30 minutes before kickoff at 2:15 p.m. ET. 

Schedule

2:45 p.m. ET kickoffs
Real Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund (How to watch)
Sevilla vs. Maribor (How to watch)
APOEL vs. Tottenham (How to watch)
Manchester City vs. Shakhtar Donetsk (How to watch)
Napoli vs. Feyenoord (How to watch)
Monaco vs. Porto (How to watch)
Besiktas vs. RB Leipzig (How to watch)
Spartak Moscow vs. Liverpool (<strong>How to watch</strong>)

Live blog

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

