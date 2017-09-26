Champions League: Scores, TV and stream listings, updates on Real Madrid, Dortmund, Liverpool, Spurs
It's a big day in UCL play
The Champions League is back with eight matches on Tuesday, with Real Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund highlighting the slate. Here's the schedule and our live blog, which kicks off 30 minutes before kickoff at 2:15 p.m. ET.
Schedule
2:45 p.m. ET kickoffs
Real Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund (How to watch)
Sevilla vs. Maribor (How to watch)
APOEL vs. Tottenham (How to watch)
Manchester City vs. Shakhtar Donetsk (How to watch)
Napoli vs. Feyenoord (How to watch)
Monaco vs. Porto (How to watch)
Besiktas vs. RB Leipzig (How to watch)
Spartak Moscow vs. Liverpool (<strong>How to watch</strong>)
Live blog
How to watch Man. City vs. Shakhtar
Both teams won their opening match of the group stage
How to watch Dortmund vs. Real Madrid
This is one of the most highly-anticipated matches of the group stage
How to watch Liverpool vs. Spartak
The Reds face a tough test on the road in UCL
How to watch Tottenham vs. APOEL
Spurs look to make it six points from six
How to watch Roma vs. Qarabag
Roma was held in the opener but is expected to win this one
How to watch Chelsea vs. Atletico
It's a titanic clash in the UCL group stage
