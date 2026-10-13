Champions League live score, updates: Can Barcelona go 10 for 10 while Atletico Madrid host Manchester United

If it feels like it has been a while since Champions League play has kicked off, well, that's because, thanks to the extended Sept. - Oct. international break, it has been about a month since we were last here, but Matchday 2 is finally here, and it will bring some serious matches with it. Barcelona will travel to Istanbul to take the world's best attack on the road, facing Galatasaray, but while that might be the headliner, it's not the only interesting match around.

Michael Carrick will look to right the ship at Manchester United on the road facing Atletico, Arsenal will welcome Olivier Giroud back to town facing Lille, and even RB Leipzig facing PSV will be an interesting tie as it's essentially a must-win for both teams in the new-look league phase. Alex Freeman and Villarreal have a tricky tie with Napoli. Inter will want to rebound from their opening day loss to Real Madrid, hosting Club Brugge while Viking hosts the German giants in Bayern Munich. The day kicks off with Lens facing Sporting Club Portugal and FK Sabah hosting Slavia Praha in what should be two tight matches.

Follow along as CBS Sports has updates from all the matches:

Tuesday's schedule

All matches are available on Paramount+

12:45 p.m. RC Lens - Sporting Clube de Portugal

12:45 p.m. Sabah FC - SK Slavia Praha

3 p.m. Arsenal FC - LOSC Lille

3 p.m. Atlético de Madrid - Manchester United

3 p.m. FC Internazionale Milano - Club Brugge KV

3 p.m. Galatasaray A.Ş. - FC Barcelona

3 p.m. RB Leipzig - PSV Eindhoven

3 p.m. Viking FK - FC Bayern München

3 p.m. Villarreal CF - SSC Napoli