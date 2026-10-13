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Champions League live score, updates: Can Barcelona go 10 for 10 while Atletico Madrid host Manchester United

Arsenal and Bayern Munich are also in action Thursday

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If it feels like it has been a while since Champions League play has kicked off, well, that's because, thanks to the extended Sept. - Oct. international break, it has been about a month since we were last here, but Matchday 2 is finally here, and it will bring some serious matches with it. Barcelona will travel to Istanbul to take the world's best attack on the road, facing Galatasaray, but while that might be the headliner, it's not the only interesting match around.

Michael Carrick will look to right the ship at Manchester United on the road facing Atletico, Arsenal will welcome Olivier Giroud back to town facing Lille, and even RB Leipzig facing PSV will be an interesting tie as it's essentially a must-win for both teams in the new-look league phase. Alex Freeman and Villarreal have a tricky tie with Napoli. Inter will want to rebound from their opening day loss to Real Madrid, hosting Club Brugge while Viking hosts the German giants in Bayern Munich. The day kicks off with Lens facing Sporting Club Portugal and FK Sabah hosting Slavia Praha in what should be two tight matches.

Follow along as CBS Sports has updates from all the matches:

Tuesday's schedule 

All matches are available on Paramount+

  • 12:45 p.m.  RC Lens - Sporting Clube de Portugal
  • 12:45 p.m.  Sabah FC - SK Slavia Praha
  • 3 p.m. Arsenal FC - LOSC Lille
  • 3 p.m. Atlético de Madrid - Manchester United
  • 3 p.m. FC Internazionale Milano - Club Brugge KV
  • 3 p.m. Galatasaray A.Ş. - FC Barcelona
  • 3 p.m. RB Leipzig - PSV Eindhoven
  • 3 p.m. Viking FK - FC Bayern München
  • 3 p.m. Villarreal CF - SSC Napoli 
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Tuesday's schedule and scores

  • RC Lens  0, Sporting Clube de Portugal 2 (2H)
  • FK Sabah FC 1, SK Slavia Praha 0 (2H)
  • 3 p.m. Arsenal FC - LOSC Lille
  • 3 p.m. Atlético de Madrid - Manchester United
  • 3 p.m. FC Internazionale Milano - Club Brugge KV
  • 3 p.m. Galatasaray A.Ş. - FC Barcelona
  • 3 p.m. RB Leipzig - PSV Eindhoven
  • 3 p.m. Viking FK - FC Bayern München
  • 3 p.m. Villarreal CF - SSC Napoli 
Chuck Booth
October 13, 2026, 5:16 PM
Oct. 13, 2026, 1:16 pm EDT
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Player to watch: Alex Baena, Atletico Madrid

Nine games into the season, World Cup winner Baena has already doubled his goal tally from year one at Atletico Madrid, and with 18 shots to his name, this is not a player who is afraid to pull the trigger. Nominally Atleti's left winger, Baena is free to switch flanks, step infield and just go where the move seems to take him. That might not sound very Diego Simeone-esque but when you have a talent like this on your hands, you make adjustments. -- James Benge

Chuck Booth
October 13, 2026, 6:27 PM
Oct. 13, 2026, 2:27 pm EDT
 
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Suarez's historic goal

Chuck Booth
October 13, 2026, 6:15 PM
Oct. 13, 2026, 2:15 pm EDT
 
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Hello and welcome

We have two games already underway as Sabah could be in line for their first ever Champions League victory, and Sporting CP continues to ride the wave of Luis Suarez. The Colombian striker has now become the outright leader in UCL goals in Sporting CP history as they club looks to continue to build on the good work that they've done in this competition over the years. The late games will bring their own fireworks, but so far the close matches early are a solid start.

Chuck Booth
October 13, 2026, 6:14 PM
Oct. 13, 2026, 2:14 pm EDT
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