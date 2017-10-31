Champions League scores, updates, stream info, highlights: Barcelona, Manchester United, PSG in action

Eight matches will take place on Tuesday in UCL

The Champions League group stage's fourth matchday begins on Tuesday with eight games and lots of giants in action. Manchester United, PSG and Barcelona are closing in on advancing to the round of 16, while Chelsea goes to Roma in one of the most intriguing matches of the day. Here's everything you need to know.

Schedule

3:45 p.m. ET kickoffs
Manchester United vs. Benfica (How to watch)
Atletico Madrid vs. Qarabag (How to watch)
Celtic vs. Bayern Munich (How to watch)
Olympiacos vs. Barcelona (How to watch)
PSG vs. Anderlecht (How to watch)
Sporting Lisbon vs. Juventus (How to watch)
Roma vs. Chelsea (How to watch)
Basel vs. CSKA Moscow (How to watch)  

Standings

Live match blog updates:

