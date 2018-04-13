Champions League semifinal draw results: Real Madrid gets Bayern Munich, Liverpool plays Roma

It's a great draw for Liverpool and Roma, and not so much for the others

The Champions League semifinal draw took place on Friday, as Real Madrid, Liverpool, Roma and Bayern Munich were paired on the road to the final in Kiev. Here are the results:

Bayern Munich will take on defending champions Real Madrid, while Liverpool battles Roma in a matchup of two dark horses. 

Liverpool-Roma

There are no easy matches at this stage, but this is the draw both of these teams wanted. They have a much better chance of making the final than they would have had to take on Bayern on Real. What would you rather have to do -- beat Bayern or Real over 180 minutes and then potentially take on the other one with the trophy on the line?

These teams match up quite well with each other but Roma's defense is going to have to be cautious. They'll take on their former star, Mohamed Salah, while Edin Dzeko's aerial ability will be a huge threat to Liverpool's defense.

There's no clear favorite here, but the edge has to go to Liverpool and it's dynamic attack.

Bayern Munich-Real Madrid

The two giants face off in the semis, and whoever goes through will be the favorite in the final. Both teams failed to impress in their quarterfinal second leg, but both are built to win this competition. 

The first legs will be on April 24 and 25, with the result legs on May 1 and 2. 

