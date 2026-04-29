We're halfway through the Champions League semifinals, and these are close affairs all around. Bayern will play their second leg at home, trailing by one goal after an epic nine-goal thriller in Paris, while Atletico Madrid will head to North London to face Arsenal after trading penalties to draw 1-1 in the first leg. These matches show how little can separate sides at the highest level of the game, with one match being level and the other being separated by one goal, but these are the kind of things that happen when you're closing in on the Champions League final to crown the best team in Europe.

While away goals no longer count as the first tiebreaker, if any of these matches are level at the end of regulation, two 15-minute halves of extra time will be played, and if it's still level after that, that's when it will head to a penaly shootout.

Bayern Munich vs. PSG

First leg score: PSG 5, Bayern Munich 4

PSG 5, Bayern Munich 4 Bayern Munich will advance if: They defeat PSG by two or more goals in the second leg.

They defeat PSG by two or more goals in the second leg. PSG will advance if: They win or draw against Bayern in the second leg.

They win or draw against Bayern in the second leg. The match will go to extra time if: Bayern Munich wins by one goal in the second leg.

Arsenal vs. Atletico Madrid

First leg score: Atletico Madrid 1, Arsenal 1

Atletico Madrid 1, Arsenal 1 Arsenal will advance if: They win the match.

They win the match. Atletico Madrid will advance if: They win the match.

They win the match. The match will go to extra time if: It ends in a draw.

Second leg schedule

All times Eastern, All matches available on CBS and Paramount+

Tuesday, May 5

Arsenal vs. Atletico Madrid, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, May 6