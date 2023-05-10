We're in the thick of it now. Vinicius Junior and Kevin De Bruyne both scored superb goals to kick off the Champions League semifinals and today Milan and Inter meet in a continental Derby della Madonnina. This is the Golazo Starting XI newsletter and I'm Jonathan Johnson delivering everything that the soccer doctor ordered.

📺 Footy fix

All times U.S./Eastern.

Wednesday, May 10

🌟 AC Milan vs. Inter 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+ and CBS

🇺🇸 Open Cup: FC Cincinnati vs. NYCFC, 7 p.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Golazo Network

🇺🇸 NWSL: Washington Spirit vs. Orlando Pride, 7:30 p.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Network

🇺🇸 Open Cup: Seattle Sounders vs. LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Golazo Network

🎥 CBS Sports Golazo Network will offer a live second-screen tactical cam for UCL action.

Thursday, May 11

⚽ UEL: Juventus vs. Sevilla, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

⚽ UEL: Roma vs. Bayer Leverusen, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

⚽ UECL: West Ham United vs. AZ, 3 p.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Golazo Network

🇧🇷 Brasileirao: Botafogo vs. Corinthians, 6:30 p.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Golazo Network

⚽ The Forward Line

Derby della Madonnina fever

Getty Images

One of the leading rivalries of Italian soccer is back on the UEFA Champions League stage this Wednesday as Milan and Inter meet at their shared Sani Siro home for the first of two legs to decided which team will be headed to Istanbul for the final. No clearer on whether it will be to face Real Madrid or Manchester City, two of Serie A's big guns will bring the passion of the Milan divide to our screens. Much of the talk pre-game focuses on the fitness of Milan star Rafa Leao, but there is much to look forward to elsewhere with plenty of talent on both rosters.

Inter are certainly the form team of late with their uptick arriving since they booked their place in the semis while Milan had suffered a minor blip with consecutive draws before they got back to winning ways against high fliers Lazio over the weekend. There is plenty of history in this one given that this is not even the first time that these two giants have met at this stage of the Champions League with a 2003 doubleheader decided by away goals in Milan's favor. With 10 titles and six more finals between these two, the pedigree on show here is arguably more spread out that in Real and City's meeting with the Spaniards and Milan actually the two most decorated clubs in this competition.

Even if whoever comes out of this matchup will inevitably be underdogs in the final, the shared history of these clubs makes this matchup incredibly compelling. Francesco Porzio has you covered for all of the Derby della Madonnina history that you could possibly want as he breaks down the history of these clubs fiercest matchups. Here he is on that previous dramatic semifinal match.

Porzio: "No other derby could go in this spot. The 2002-03 Champions League semifinals are by far the most heated and remembered games of the rivalry between these two clubs. "AC Milan player and current director Paolo Maldini described the two-legged affair as 'six days of total tension.' AC Milan went through with two draws (0-0 and 1-1) thanks to the away goals rule, with the deciding goal scored by Andriy Shevchenko, something that this year can't be repeated as away goals no longer exist. Inter had some key injuries, as Christian Vieri was injured and couldn't play both legs, while AC Milan's coach Carlo Ancelotti desperately needed to win the semifinals to save his job. Later, AC Milan won the competitions after beating Juventus at penalties in the Manchester final. We can only hope that we'll that much drama this time around."

For more on the last time these two teams met in the semifinals, Porzio also put together a best combined XI of those two teams and today's version. Make sure you check that out here.

🔗 Midfield Link Play

Real Madrid and Manchester City finely poised

The first of this midweek's two Champions League semifinals played out on Tuesday and it was a fascinating watch as Real and City shared a 1-1 draw at Santiago Bernabeu. Vinicius and De Bruyne traded superb goals while both defenses impressed and both goalkeepers also had to make important interventions. Carlo Ancelotti was frustrated by some of the refereeing calls, but it was a fair result overall and one which sets up next week's return leg nicely, and as our own rules expert Christina Unkel explained on the Champions League Post-Match show, Ancelotti was wrong anyway,

Unkel: "There is no set amount of time before a goal we go back to check. Instead, it's really predicated by the possession and who has possession of the ball. We can debate, we can have the question to whether the ball left [the field]. The real answer is, this actually would not have been captured in the window and the time frame for when VAR could have gone back to take a look from when De Bruyne scored that goal. Specifically, because there was a turnover in possession. Even if this was out, it would not have been reviewed by the VAR leading to the goal."

Los Blancos will feel that they perhaps shaded the encounter and were unlucky not to build upon Vinicius' stunning opener, but this one was for the true soccer enthusiasts who were treated to two elite sides overseen by tactical masters going toe-to-toe. We have not had the same goal explosion as last year, but that happened quite late in the tie and this one is very much still warming up ahead of the Etihad Stadium instalment next Wednesday.

💰 The Back Line

💵 Best bets

All odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook and all times U.S./Eastern. SportsLine has you covered with this weekend's best bets.