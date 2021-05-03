The UEFA Champions League semifinals are back this week with the second legs and by Wednesday, we will know this edition's two finalists and who has fallen agonizingly short of a date in Istanbul, Turkey. As always, you can watch all the action on Paramount+.

Manchester City and Chelsea are both in the best positions to advance. Pep Guardiola's men won 2-1 last week away to Paris Saint-Germain and Thomas Tuchel's side came away from their trip to Madrid with a 1-1 draw against Real.

Mauricio Pochettino and his PSG squad are chasing two unanswered goals or a victory by two goals or more to make it to their second consecutive final and Zinedine Zidane's team need an away goal of their own and that might be enough to do it.

We look at this midweek's upcoming return legs and set the scene for how they might play out.

PSG's tall order

After City's second half fightback last week, PSG have it all to do in Manchester where they will chase two away goals as a 1-0 win will not be enough due to the Citizens' two away goals and they might have to do it without star man Kylian Mbappe as well.

The France international missed the 2-1 win over RC Lens in Ligue 1 over the weekend due to a calf contracture and did not look comfortable on his way to the airport for Les Parisiens' flight on Monday leaving a starting role beginning to look unlikely.

Pochettino's PSG were without Neymar for both legs against Barcelona, Verratti home and away against Bayern Munich and now could be deprived of Mbappe as they chase the tie against City with Idrissa Gueye already suspended after his first leg red card.

It was all looking so good for the French champions after 45 minutes with a 1-0 lead at the break at Parc des Princes thanks to another clutch Marquinhos goal but Kevin De Bruyne's awkward equalizer and Riyad Mahrez's free kick have placed City firmly in control of this one.

City and PSG are both Gulf state-backed and the last time the Emirati-owned club got the better of their Qatari neighbors' team, a 1-0 win at Etihad Stadium back in 2016, manager Laurent Blanc found his recently renewed PSG contract anulled to the tune of $26.5 million in an illustration of the high stakes nature of this modern rivalry.

De Bruyne was the executioner that day after scoring in both legs and the Belgium international will be keen to ensure that the job gets done here as Guardiola and his players can taste the final which is potentially just 90 minutes away.

Next goal matters for Real Madrid

Christian Pulisic's early goal for Chelsea in Madrid leaves the Blues in good shape for the second leg despite Karim Benzema's equalizer and Tuchel's men are certainly in the stronger position with that draw secured.

However, the German will have to his team's guard up to reach his second consecutive Champions League final as one Real goal could change everything in this tie and the Spaniards have no choice but to attack in search of an away goal of their own.

Los Blancos have a few issues on their side with Marcelo bizarrely called up for polling duty in Madrid on the Tuesday and Raphael Varane an injury doubt, so defensive solidity is far from guaranteed in Zidane's XI.

Luckily, Real can rely on an evergreen Benzema to keep things dangerous in attack and the Frenchman will be key to his team's hopes of squeezing into the final at the expense of the Blues and their pragmatic boss.

This one is likely to be tighter than City-PSG as it remains finely poised, but the Champions League latter stages has a habit of throwing up breathtaking drama and both ties could yet provide further proof of that.

With three of the four sides living in the long shadows case by the failed Super League breakaway and the only side not part of that looking the most likely to fall short, there is plenty for the neutral viewer to get excited about ahead of these two matchups.