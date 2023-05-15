The first UEFA Champions League finalist of the season will be determined on Tuesday when Inter and AC Milan battle on the same pitch as they did just last week. The first leg ended with an emphatic 2-0 victory for Inter, meaning a one-goal loss at the San Siro will be enough to advance to Istanbul's June 10 final. Milan will have to go all out and look to strike early to set the done, similar to what Inter did to them last Wednesday.

Match picks



James Benge Chuck Booth Roger Gonzalez Jonathan Johnson Francesco Porzio INT-ACM 1-1 1-0 1-1 1-1 1-0 Man of the Match Andre Onana Nicolo Barella Romelu Lukaku Denzel Dumfries Hakan Calhanoglu



Inter



By Francesco Porzio

One player to watch: Hakan Calhanoglu – The Turkish midfielder went close to score the third goal of the first leg that could have put Inter closer to the final. The former AC Milan player didn't play during the weekend against Sassuolo and will likely start as a playmaker in the 3-5-2 of Simone Inzaghi on Tuesday. He's a crucial player for the Italian coach and his performance in the first leg was one of the main reasons for the Nerazzurri's 2-0 success.

Underrated X-factor: Inter showed a strong defense in the first game especially with Matteo Darmian and Francesco Acerbi, two players that were not even starting at the beginning of the season when Stefan de Vrij and Milan Skriniar were the starters for the team coached by Simone Inzaghi. The former Lazio coach can now count on four potential starters for three spots, with Skriniar currently injured who will likely miss the rest of the season, before joining Psg as a free agent.

Biggest reason they'll win: Inter scored two goals in the first leg away and most importantly didn't concede any. On top of that, the Nerazzurri gave the impression that they could have scored even more goals, especially in the first half. Simone Inzaghi's team have the chance to play their first UCL final since 2010 and play the second leg in front of the home fans at San Siro, which will give them extra support on Tuesday. AC Milan will also have to deal with the absence of Ismael Bennacer, who will miss the rest of the season after picking up a knee injury during the first leg last week.

Biggest reason they'll lose: AC Milan hope to make a sensational comeback and score at least three goals, and Inter might underestimate the reaction of their city rivals, who are also coming from another Serie A defeat away against Spezia. The Rossoneri will also have Rafael Leao playing from the start of the game, after the Portuguese striker missed the first leg due to a groin injury. His pace and talent can definitely overturn the result of the first leg.

AC Milan

By Jonathan Johnson

One player to watch: Rafael Leao -- As with the first leg, all eyes will be on Rafael Leao and his potential involvement here. The Portuguese star is back in training and Milan need him if they are to harbor any hope of making the final. Even with him back, it feels a stretch for the Rossoneri after their first leg capitulation.

Underrated X-factor: Given the fans' recent frustrations over the team's loss of form at a crucial moment in the season, the fact that they are considered the "away" side here could help to forge the right mentality to at least stand a chance of overturning this. Inter thrived in the visitors' role last time out and Milan will hope to do the same.

Biggest reason they'll win: Stefano Pioli's side cannot possibly be as poor as they were in the opening leg and now they are not only sliding out of Champions League contention in Serie A, they might miss out on Europe altogether. This is a chance to change those fortunes and Milan need to seize it as early as possible.

Biggest reason they'll lose: The opening leg did such damage to Milan that it will be very difficult to recover now. Leao or not, the Rossoneri are facing an uphill battle and Inter are strong favorites to advance. Even if Pioli's men get the win here, there is no guarantee that they do it by two or more goals to at least force extra time.

Prediction

By Francesco Porzio

After winning 2-0 the first leg last week, Inter are the leading candidates to qualify for the 2022-23 Champions League final, but will need to be aware that AC Milan will try everything to overturn the result of the past week. Inter will make it, but won't be as easy as expected. Pick: Inter 1, AC Milan 1.



