Champions League standings, scores, schedule, live stream, TV listings: Chelsea, Ajax battling in Group H

The 2019-20 Champions League group stage began in mid-September, and we're more than halfway through the group stage. Liverpool is the reigning champion and one of a handful of contenders looking to lift the trophy this season. Here's how the tournament works, the standings, schedule, scores and more.

Champions League format

Each team plays the other group members twice in the group stage, with the top two on points advancing to the Round of 16 and the teams finishing third place ending up in the Europa League knockout stage.

From there, two-leg ties until the final -- which is set for Saturday, May 30 in Istanbul.

How can I watch in the U.S.?

The tournament airs in the United States in both English and Spanish. Turner has the rights in English and show a game per day on TNT, while TUDN and Galavision show two games per day in Spanish. You can see every single Champions League game on fuboTV (Try for free). Other matches in English can be accessed via BR Live.

Group stage



Group A GP W D L GD PTS PSG 3 3 0 0 +9 9 Real Madrid 3 1 1 1 +4 4 Club Brugge 3 0 2 1 -5 2 Galatasaray 3 0 1 2 -2 1



Group A schedule:

(All times Eastern)



Sept. 18

Club Brugge 0, Galatasaray 0

PSG 2, Real Madrid 1

Oct. 1

Real Madrid 2, Club Brugge 2

PSG 1, Galatasary 0

Oct. 22

PSG 5, Club Brugge 0

Real Madrid 1, Galatasaray 0

Nov. 6

PSG vs. Brugge, 3 p.m.

Real Madrid vs. Galatasaray, 3 p.m.

Nov. 26

Galatasaray vs. Brugge, 12:55 p.m.

Real Madrid vs. PSG, 3 p.m.

Dec. 11

PSG vs. Galatasaray, 3 p.m.

Brugge vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m.

Group B GP W D L GD PTS Bayern Munich 3 3 0 0 +9 9 Tottenham 3 1 1 1 0 4 Red Stat Belgrade 3 1 0 2 -6 3 Olympiacos 3 0 1 2 -3 1



Group B schedule:

(All times Eastern)



Sept. 18

Tottenham 2, Olympiacos 2

Bayern Munich 3, Red Star Belgrade 0

Oct. 1

Bayern Munich 7, Tottenham 2

Red Star Belgrade 3, Olympiacos 1

Oct. 22

Bayern Munich 3, Olympiacos 2

Tottenham 5, Red Star Belgrade 0

Nov. 6

Bayern Munich vs. Olympiacos, 12:55 p.m.

Red Star Belgrade vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m.

Nov. 26

Red Star Belgrade vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m.

Tottenham vs. Olympiacos, 3 p.m.

Dec. 11

Bayern Munich vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m.

Olympiacos vs. Red Star Belgrade, 3 p.m.

Group C GP W D L GD PTS Manchester City 3 3 0 0 +9 9 Dinamo Zagreb 3 1 1 1 +2 4 Shakhtar Donetsk 3 1 1 1 -2 4 Atalanta 3 0 0 3 -9 0



Group C schedule:

(All times Eastern)



Sept. 18

Dinamo Zagreb 4, Atalanta 0

Manchester City 3, Shakhtar Donetsk 0

Oct. 1

Shakhtar Donetsk 2, Atalanta 1

Manchester City 2, Dinamo Zagreb 0

Oct. 22

Shakhtar Donetsk 2, Dinamo Zagreb 2

Manchester City 5, Atalanta 1

Nov. 6

Dinamo Zagreb vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, 3 p.m.

Atalanta vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m.

Nov. 26

Atalanta vs. Dinamo Zagreb, 3 p.m.

Manchester City vs. Shakhtat Donetsk, 3 p.m.

Dec. 11

Dinamo Zagreb vs. Manchester City, 12:55 p.m.

Shakhtar Donestk vs. Atalanta, 12:55 p.m.

Group D GP W D L GD PTS Juventus 3 2 1 0 +4 7 Atletico Madrid 3 2 1 0 +3 7 Lokomotiv Moscow 3 1 0 2 -2 3 Bayer Leverkusen 3 0 0 3 -5 0



Group D schedule:

(All times Eastern)



Sept. 18

Lokomotiv Moscow 2, Bayer Leverkusen 1

Atletico Madrid 2, Juventus 2

Oct. 1

Juventus 3, Bayern Leverkusen 0

Atletico Madrid 2, Lokomotiv Moscow 0

Oct. 22

Atletico Madrid 1,Bayer Leverkusen 0

Juventus 2, Lokomotiv Moscow 1

Nov. 6

Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Juventus, 12:55 p.m.

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Atletico Madrid, 3 p.m.



Nov. 26

Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Bayer Leverkusen, 12:55 p.m.

Juventus vs. Atletico Madrid, 3 p.m.

Dec. 11

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Juventus, 3 p.m.

Atletico Madrid vs. Lokomotiv Moscow, 3 p.m.

Group E GP W D L GD PTS Liverpool 4 3 0 1 +4 9 Napoli 4 2 2 0 +3 8 Red Bull Salzburg 4 1 1 2 +2 4 Genk 4 0 1 3 -8 1



Group E schedule:

(All times Eastern)



Sept. 17

Napoli 2, Liverpool 0

Red Bull Salzburg 6, Genk 2



Oct. 2

Genk 0, Napoli 0

Liverpool 4, Red Bull Salzburg 3



Oct. 23

Napoli 3, Red Bull Salzburg 2

Liverpool 4, Genk 1

Nov. 5

Napoli 1, Red Bull Salzburg 1

Liverpool 2, Genk 1

Nov. 27

Liverpool vs. Napoli, 3 p.m.

Genk vs. Red Bull Salzburg, 3 p.m.

Dec. 10

Napoli vs. Genk, 12:55 p.m.

Red Bull Salzburg vs. Liverpool, 12:55 p.m.

Group F GP W D L GD PTS Barcelona 4 2 2 0 +2 8 Dortmund 4 2 1 1 +1 7 Inter Milan 4 1 1 2 0 4 Slavia Prague 4 0 2 2 -3 2



Group F schedule:

(All times Eastern)



Sept. 17

Inter Milan 1, Slavia Prague 1

Borussia Dortmund 0, Barcelona 0



Oct. 2

Borussia Dortmund 2, Slavia Prague 0

Barcelona 2, Inter Milan 1

Oct. 23

Inter Milan 2, Borussia Dortmund 0

Barcelona 2, Slavia Prague 1

Nov. 5

Barcelona 0, Slavia Prague 0

Borussia Dortmund 3, Inter Milan 2

Nov. 27

Barcelona vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m.

Slavia Prague vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m.

Dec. 10

Borussia Dortmund vs. Slavia Prague, 3 p.m.

Inter Milan vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m.

Group G GP W D L GD PTS RB Leipzig 4 3 0 1 +2 9 Lyon 4 2 1 1 +3 7 Zenit 4 1 1 2 -1 4 Benfica 4 1 0 3 -4 3



Group G schedule:

(All times Eastern)



Sept. 17

Lyon 1, Zenit 1

RB Leipzig 2, Benfica 1



Oct. 2

Lyon 2, RB Leipzig 0

Zenit 3, Benifca 1

Oct. 23

RB Leipzig 2, Zenit 1

Benfica 2, Lyon 1

Nov. 5

RB Leipzig 2, Zenit 0

Lyon 3, Benfica 1

Nov. 27

Zenit vs. Lyon, 12:55 p.m.

RB Leipzig vs. Benfica, 3 p.m.

Dec. 10

Lyon vs. RB Leipzig, 3 p.m.

Benfica vs. Zenit, 3 p.m.

Group H GP W D L GD PTS Ajax 4 2 1 1 +5 7 Chelsea 4 2 1 1 +1 7 Valencia 4 2 1 1 +1 7 Lille 4 0 1 3 -7 1



Group H schedule:

(All times Eastern)



Sept. 17

Valencia 1, Chelsea 0

Ajax 3, Lille 0

Oct. 2

Chelsea 2, Lille OSC 1

Ajax 3, Valencia 0

Oct. 23

Chelsea 1, Ajax 0

Lille OSC 1, Valencia 1

Nov. 5

Chelsea 4, Ajax 4

Valencia 4, Lille OSC 1



Nov. 27

Valencia vs. Chelsea, 12:55 p.m.

Lille OSC vs. Ajax, 3 p.m.

Dec. 10

Chelsea vs. Lille OSC, 3 p.m.

Ajax vs. Valencia, 3 p.m.