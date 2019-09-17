Champions League standings, scores, schedule, live stream, TV listings: Real Madrid and PSG meet in highlight Matchday 1

The 2019-20 Champions League group stage gets underway in mid-September. All 32 teams will have at least one game in the books before October rolls around. Liverpool is the reigning champions and one of a handful of contenders looking to lift the trophy this season. Here's how the tournament works, the standings, schedule, scores and more.

Champions League format

Each team plays the other group members twice in the group stage, with the top two on points advancing to the Round of 16 and the teams finishing third place ending up in the Europa League knockout stage.

From there, two-leg ties until the final -- which is set for Saturday, May 30 in Istanbul.

How can I watch in the U.S.?

The tournament airs in the United States in both English and Spanish. Turner has the rights in English and show a game per day on TNT, while TUDN and Galavision show two games per day in Spanish. You can see every single Champions League game on fuboTV (Try for free). Other matches in English can be accessed via BR Live.

Group stage



Group A GP W D L GD PTS Real Madrid 0 0 0 0 0 0 PSG 0 0 0 0 0 0 Club Brugge 0 0 0 0 0 0 Galatasaray 0 0 0 0 0 0



Group A schedule:

(All times Eastern)



Sept. 18

Club Brugge vs. Galatasaray, 12:55 p.m. (Galavision)

PSG vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m. (TNT, TUDN, UniMas)

Oct. 1

Real Madrid vs. Club Brugge, 12:55 p.m.

Galatasary vs. PSG, 3 p.m.

Oct. 22

Club Brugge vs. PSG, 3 p.m.

Galatasaray vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m.

Nov. 6

PSG vs. Brugge, 3 p.m.

Real Madrid vs. Galatasaray, 3 p.m.

Nov. 26

Galatasaray vs. Brugge, 12:55 p.m.

Real Madrid vs. PSG, 3 p.m.

Dec. 11

PSG vs. Galatasaray, 3 p.m.

Brugge vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m.

Group B GP W D L GD PTS Bayern Munich 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tottenham 0 0 0 0 0 0 Olympiacos 0 0 0 0 0 0 Red Star Belgrade 0 0 0 0 0 0



Group B schedule:

(All times Eastern)



Sept. 18

Olympiacos vs. Tottenham, 12:55 p.m. (TNT, TUDN, UniMas)

Bayern Munich vs. Red Star Belgrade, 3 p.m. (TUDNxtra 2)

Oct. 1

Tottenham vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m.

Red Star Belgrade vs. Olympiacos, 3 p.m.

Oct. 22

Olympiacos vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m.

Tottenham vs. Red Star Belgrade, 3 p.m.

Nov. 6

Bayern Munich vs. Olympiacos, 12:55 p.m.

Red Star Belgrade vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m.

Nov. 26

Red Star Belgrade vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m.

Tottenham vs. Olympiacos, 3 p.m.

Dec. 11

Bayern Munich vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m.

Olympiacos vs. Red Star Belgrade, 3 p.m.

Group C GP W D L GD PTS Manchester City 0 0 0 0 0 0 Atalanta 0 0 0 0 0 0 Shakhtar Donetsk 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dinamo Zagreb 0 0 0 0 0 0



Group C schedule:

(All times Eastern)



Sept. 18

Dinamo Zagreb vs. Atalanta, 3 p.m. (TUDNxtra 4)

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m. (TUDNxtra 1)

Oct. 1

Atalanta vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, 12:55 p.m.

Manchester City vs. Dinamo Zagreb, 3 p.m.

Oct. 22

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Dinamo Zagreb, 12:55 p.m.

Manchester City vs. Atalanta, 3 p.m.

Nov. 6

Dinamo Zagreb vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, 3 p.m.

Atalanta vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m.

Nov. 26

Atalanta vs. Dinamo Zagreb, 3 p.m.

Manchester City vs. Shakhtat Donetsk, 3 p.m.

Dec. 11

Dinamo Zagreb vs. Manchester City, 12:55 p.m.

Shakhtar Donestk vs. Atalanta, 12:55 p.m.

Group D GP W D L GD PTS Juventus 0 0 0 0 0 0 Atletico Madrid 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bayer Leverkusen 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lokomotiv Moscow 0 0 0 0 0 0



Group D schedule:

(All times Eastern)



Sept. 18

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Lokomotiv Moscow, 3 p.m. (TUDNxtra 3)

Atletico Madrid vs. Juventus, 3 p.m. (Galavision)

Oct. 1

Juventus vs. Bayern Leverkusen, 3 p.m.

Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Atletico Madrid, 3 p.m.

Oct. 22

Atletico Madrid vs. Bayer Leverkusen, 12:55 p.m.

Juventus vs. Lokomotiv Moscow, 3 p.m.

Nov. 6

Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Juventus, 12:55 p.m.

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Atletico Madrid, 3 p.m.



Nov. 26

Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Bayer Leverkusen, 12:55 p.m.

Juventus vs. Atletico Madrid, 3 p.m.

Dec. 11

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Juventus, 3 p.m.

Atletico Madrid vs. Lokomotiv Moscow, 3 p.m.

Group E GP W D L GD PTS Red Bull Salzburg 1 1 0 0 4 3 Napoli 1 1 0 0 2 3 Liverpool 1 0 0 1 -2 0 Genk 1 0 0 1 -4 0



Group E schedule:

(All times Eastern)



Sept. 17

Napoli 2, Liverpool 0

Red Bull Salzburg 6, Genk 2



Oct. 2

Genk vs. Napoli, 12:55 p.m.

Liverpool vs. Red Bull Salzburg, 3 p.m.



Oct. 23

Red Bull Salzburg vs. Napoli, 3 p.m.

Genk vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.

Nov. 5

Napoli vs. Red Bull Salzburg, 3 p.m.

Liverpool vs. Genk, 3 p.m.

Nov. 27

Liverpool vs. Napoli, 3 p.m.

Genk vs. Red Bull Salzburg, 3 p.m.

Dec. 10

Napoli vs. Genk, 12:55 p.m.

Red Bull Salzburg vs. Liverpool, 12:55 p.m.

Group F GP W D L GD PTS Slavia Prague 1 0 1 0 0 1 Inter Milan 1 0 1 0 0 1 Barcelona 1 0 1 0 0 1 Dortmund 1 0 1 0 0 1



Group F schedule:

(All times Eastern)



Sept. 17

Inter Milan 1, Slavia Prague 1

Borussia Dortmund 0, Barcelona 0



Oct. 2

Slavia Prague vs. Borussia Dortmund, 12:55 p.m.

Barcelona vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m.

Oct. 23

Inter Milan vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m.

Slavia Prague vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m.

Nov. 5

Barcelona vs. Slavia Prague, 3 p.m.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m.

Nov. 27

Barcelona vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m.

Slavia Prague vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m.

Dec. 10

Borussia Dortmund vs. Slavia Prague, 3 p.m.

Inter Milan vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m.

Group G GP W D L GD PTS RB Leipzig 1 1 0 0 1 3 Zenit 1 0 1 0 0 1 Lyon 1 0 1 0 0 1 Benfica 1 0 0 1 -1 0



Group G schedule:

(All times Eastern)



Sept. 17

Lyon 1, Zenit 1

RB Leipzig 2, Benfica 1



Oct. 2

RB Leipzig vs. Lyon, 3 p.m.

Zenit vs. Benifca, 3 p.m.

Oct. 23

RB Leipzig vs. Zenit, 12:55 p.m.

Benfica vs. Lyon, 3 p.m.

Nov. 5

Zenit vs. RB Leipzig, 12:55 p.m.

Lyon vs. Benfica, 3 p.m.

Nov. 27

Zenit vs. Lyon, 12:55 p.m.

RB Leipzig vs. Benfica, 3 p.m.

Dec. 10

Lyon vs. RB Leipzig, 3 p.m.

Benfica vs. Zenit, 3 p.m.

Group H GP W D L GD PTS Ajax 1 1 0 0 3 3 Valencia 1 1 0 0 1 3 Chelsea 1 0 0 1 -1 0 Lille 1 0 0 1 -3 0



Group H schedule:

(All times Eastern)



Sept. 17

Valencia 1, Chelsea 0

Ajax 3, Lille 0

Oct. 2

Lille OSC vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m.

Valencia vs. Ajax, 3 p.m.

Oct. 23

Ajax vs. Chelsea, 12:55 p.m.

Lille OSC vs. Valencia, 3 p.m.

Nov. 5

Chelsea vs. Ajax, 3 p.m.

Valencia vs. Lille OSC, 3 p.m.



Nov. 27

Valencia vs. Chelsea, 12:55 p.m.

Lille OSC vs. Ajax, 3 p.m.

Dec. 10

Chelsea vs. Lille OSC, 3 p.m.

Ajax vs. Valencia, 3 p.m.