Champions League standings, scores, schedule, live stream, TV listings: Real Madrid, Spurs, Man City advance

Here's everything you need to know about the UEFA Champions League season for 2019-20

The 2019-20 Champions League group stage began in mid-September, and we're closing in on the end of the group stage. Liverpool is the reigning champion and one of a handful of contenders looking to lift the trophy this season. Here's how the tournament works, the standings, schedule, scores and more. 

Champions League format

Each team plays the other group members twice in the group stage, with the top two on points advancing to the Round of 16 and the teams finishing third place ending up in the Europa League knockout stage. 

From there, two-leg ties until the final -- which is set for Saturday, May 30 in Istanbul.

How can I watch in the U.S.?

The tournament airs in the United States in both English and Spanish. Turner has the rights in English and show a game per day on TNT, while TUDN and Galavision show two games per day in Spanish. You can see every single Champions League game on fuboTV (Try for free). Other matches in English can be accessed via BR Live.

Group stage

Group A GP W D L GD PTS
PSG5410+1013
Real Madrid5221+48
Club Brugge5032-63
Galatasaray5 0 23-82


Group A schedule:
(All times Eastern)

Sept. 18
Club Brugge 0, Galatasaray 0
PSG 2, Real Madrid 1

Oct. 1
Real Madrid 2, Club Brugge 2
PSG 1, Galatasary 0

Oct. 22
PSG 5, Club Brugge 0
Real Madrid 1, Galatasaray 0

Nov. 6
PSG 1, Brugge 0
Real Madrid 6, Galatasaray 0

Nov. 26
Galatasaray 1, Brugge 1
Real Madrid 2, PSG 2

Dec. 11
PSG vs. Galatasaray, 3 p.m.
Brugge vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m.

Group B GP W D L GD PTS
Bayern Munich550 0 +1715
Tottenham5311+610
Red Star Belgrade5104-163
Olympiacos5 0 14-71


Group B schedule:
(All times Eastern)

Sept. 18
Tottenham 2, Olympiacos 2
Bayern Munich 3, Red Star Belgrade 0

Oct. 1
Bayern Munich 7, Tottenham 2 
Red Star Belgrade 3, Olympiacos 1

Oct. 22
Bayern Munich 3, Olympiacos 2
Tottenham 5, Red Star Belgrade 0

Nov. 6
Bayern Munich 2, Olympiacos 0 
Tottenham 4, Red Star Belgrade 0

Nov. 26
Bayern Munich 6, Red Star Belgrade 0
Tottenham 4, Olympiacos 2

Dec. 11
Bayern Munich vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m.
Olympiacos vs. Red Star Belgrade, 3 p.m.

Group C GP W D L GD PTS
Manchester City5320+911
Shakhtar Donetsk 5131-26
Dinamo Zagreb512205
Atalanta5113-74


Group C schedule:
(All times Eastern)

Sept. 18
Dinamo Zagreb 4, Atalanta 0
Manchester City 3, Shakhtar Donetsk 0

Oct. 1
Shakhtar Donetsk 2, Atalanta 1
Manchester City 2, Dinamo Zagreb 0

Oct. 22
Shakhtar Donetsk 2, Dinamo Zagreb 2
Manchester City 5, Atalanta 1

Nov. 6
Dinamo Zagreb 3, Shakhtar Donetsk 3
Atalanta 1, Manchester City 1

Nov. 26
Atalanta 2, Dinamo Zagreb 0
Manchester City 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 1

Dec. 11
Dinamo Zagreb vs. Manchester City, 12:55 p.m.
Shakhtar Donestk vs. Atalanta, 12:55 p.m.

Group D GP W D L GD PTS
Juventus541 0 +613
Atletico Madrid5212+17
Bayer Leverkusen 5203-26
Lokomotiv Moscow51 0 4-53


Group D schedule:
(All times Eastern)

Sept. 18
Lokomotiv Moscow 2, Bayer Leverkusen 1 
Atletico Madrid 2, Juventus 2

Oct. 1
Juventus 3, Bayern Leverkusen 0
Atletico Madrid 2, Lokomotiv Moscow 0

Oct. 22
Atletico Madrid 1,Bayer Leverkusen 0
Juventus 2, Lokomotiv Moscow 1

Nov. 6
Juventus 2, Lokomotiv Moscow 1
Bayer Leverkusen 2, Atletico Madrid 1

Nov. 26
Bayer Leverkusen 2, Lokomotiv Moscow 0
Juventus 1, Atletico Madrid 0

Dec. 11
Bayer Leverkusen vs. Juventus, 3 p.m.
Atletico Madrid vs. Lokomotiv Moscow, 3 p.m.

Group E GP W D L GD PTS
Liverpool4301+49
Napoli4220+38
Red Bull Salzburg4112+24
Genk4 0 13-81


Group E schedule:
(All times Eastern)

Sept. 17
Napoli 2, Liverpool 0
Red Bull Salzburg 6, Genk 2 

Oct. 2
Genk 0, Napoli 0 
Liverpool 4, Red Bull Salzburg 3

Oct. 23
Napoli 3, Red Bull Salzburg 2 
Liverpool 4, Genk 1

Nov. 5
Napoli 1, Red Bull Salzburg 1 
Liverpool 2, Genk 1 

Nov. 27
Liverpool vs. Napoli, 3 p.m.
Genk vs. Red Bull Salzburg, 3 p.m. 

Dec. 10
Napoli vs. Genk, 12:55 p.m.
Red Bull Salzburg vs. Liverpool, 12:55 p.m.

Group F GP W D L GD PTS
Barcelona4220+28
Dortmund4211+17
Inter Milan411204
Slavia Prague4 0 22-32


Group F schedule:
(All times Eastern)

Sept. 17
Inter Milan 1, Slavia Prague 1   
Borussia Dortmund 0, Barcelona 0

Oct. 2
Borussia Dortmund 2, Slavia Prague 0
Barcelona 2, Inter Milan 1

Oct. 23
Inter Milan 2, Borussia Dortmund 0
Barcelona 2, Slavia Prague 1

Nov. 5
Barcelona 0, Slavia Prague 0
Borussia Dortmund 3, Inter Milan 2

Nov. 27
Barcelona vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m.
Slavia Prague vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m.

Dec. 10
Borussia Dortmund vs. Slavia Prague, 3 p.m.
Inter Milan vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m.

Group G GP W D L GD PTS
RB Leipzig4301+29
Lyon4211+37
Zenit4112-14
Benfica4103-43


Group G schedule:
(All times Eastern)

Sept. 17
Lyon 1, Zenit 1   
RB Leipzig 2, Benfica 1 

Oct. 2
Lyon 2, RB Leipzig 0
Zenit 3, Benifca 1

Oct. 23
RB Leipzig 2, Zenit 1
Benfica 2, Lyon 1

Nov. 5
RB Leipzig 2, Zenit 0
Lyon 3, Benfica 1

Nov. 27
Zenit vs. Lyon, 12:55 p.m.
RB Leipzig vs. Benfica, 3 p.m.

Dec. 10
Lyon vs. RB Leipzig, 3 p.m.
Benfica vs. Zenit, 3 p.m.

Group H GP W D L GD PTS
Ajax4211+57
Chelsea4211+17
Valencia4211+17
Lille4013-71


Group H schedule:
(All times Eastern)

Sept. 17
Valencia 1, Chelsea 0 
Ajax 3, Lille 0

Oct. 2
Chelsea 2, Lille OSC 1
Ajax 3, Valencia 0

Oct. 23
Chelsea 1, Ajax 0
Lille OSC 1, Valencia 1

Nov. 5
Chelsea 4, Ajax 4
Valencia 4, Lille OSC 1

Nov. 27
Valencia vs. Chelsea, 12:55 p.m.
Lille OSC vs. Ajax, 3 p.m.

Dec. 10
Chelsea vs. Lille OSC, 3 p.m.
Ajax vs. Valencia, 3 p.m. 

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

