Champions League standings, scores, schedule, live stream, TV listings: Real Madrid, Spurs, Man City advance
Here's everything you need to know about the UEFA Champions League season for 2019-20
The 2019-20 Champions League group stage began in mid-September, and we're closing in on the end of the group stage. Liverpool is the reigning champion and one of a handful of contenders looking to lift the trophy this season. Here's how the tournament works, the standings, schedule, scores and more.
Champions League format
Each team plays the other group members twice in the group stage, with the top two on points advancing to the Round of 16 and the teams finishing third place ending up in the Europa League knockout stage.
From there, two-leg ties until the final -- which is set for Saturday, May 30 in Istanbul.
How can I watch in the U.S.?
The tournament airs in the United States in both English and Spanish. Turner has the rights in English and show a game per day on TNT, while TUDN and Galavision show two games per day in Spanish. You can see every single Champions League game on fuboTV (Try for free). Other matches in English can be accessed via BR Live.
Group stage
|Group A
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|PSG
|5
|4
|1
|0
|+10
|13
|Real Madrid
|5
|2
|2
|1
|+4
|8
|Club Brugge
|5
|0
|3
|2
|-6
|3
|Galatasaray
|5
|0
|2
|3
|-8
|2
Group A schedule:
(All times Eastern)
Sept. 18
Club Brugge 0, Galatasaray 0
PSG 2, Real Madrid 1
Oct. 1
Real Madrid 2, Club Brugge 2
PSG 1, Galatasary 0
Oct. 22
PSG 5, Club Brugge 0
Real Madrid 1, Galatasaray 0
Nov. 6
PSG 1, Brugge 0
Real Madrid 6, Galatasaray 0
Nov. 26
Galatasaray 1, Brugge 1
Real Madrid 2, PSG 2
Dec. 11
PSG vs. Galatasaray, 3 p.m.
Brugge vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m.
|Group B
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|Bayern Munich
|5
|5
|0
|0
|+17
|15
|Tottenham
|5
|3
|1
|1
|+6
|10
|Red Star Belgrade
|5
|1
|0
|4
|-16
|3
|Olympiacos
|5
|0
|1
|4
|-7
|1
Group B schedule:
(All times Eastern)
Sept. 18
Tottenham 2, Olympiacos 2
Bayern Munich 3, Red Star Belgrade 0
Oct. 1
Bayern Munich 7, Tottenham 2
Red Star Belgrade 3, Olympiacos 1
Oct. 22
Bayern Munich 3, Olympiacos 2
Tottenham 5, Red Star Belgrade 0
Nov. 6
Bayern Munich 2, Olympiacos 0
Tottenham 4, Red Star Belgrade 0
Nov. 26
Bayern Munich 6, Red Star Belgrade 0
Tottenham 4, Olympiacos 2
Dec. 11
Bayern Munich vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m.
Olympiacos vs. Red Star Belgrade, 3 p.m.
|Group C
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|Manchester City
|5
|3
|2
|0
|+9
|11
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|5
|1
|3
|1
|-2
|6
|Dinamo Zagreb
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|5
|Atalanta
|5
|1
|1
|3
|-7
|4
Group C schedule:
(All times Eastern)
Sept. 18
Dinamo Zagreb 4, Atalanta 0
Manchester City 3, Shakhtar Donetsk 0
Oct. 1
Shakhtar Donetsk 2, Atalanta 1
Manchester City 2, Dinamo Zagreb 0
Oct. 22
Shakhtar Donetsk 2, Dinamo Zagreb 2
Manchester City 5, Atalanta 1
Nov. 6
Dinamo Zagreb 3, Shakhtar Donetsk 3
Atalanta 1, Manchester City 1
Nov. 26
Atalanta 2, Dinamo Zagreb 0
Manchester City 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 1
Dec. 11
Dinamo Zagreb vs. Manchester City, 12:55 p.m.
Shakhtar Donestk vs. Atalanta, 12:55 p.m.
|Group D
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|Juventus
|5
|4
|1
|0
|+6
|13
|Atletico Madrid
|5
|2
|1
|2
|+1
|7
|Bayer Leverkusen
|5
|2
|0
|3
|-2
|6
|Lokomotiv Moscow
|5
|1
|0
|4
|-5
|3
Group D schedule:
(All times Eastern)
Sept. 18
Lokomotiv Moscow 2, Bayer Leverkusen 1
Atletico Madrid 2, Juventus 2
Oct. 1
Juventus 3, Bayern Leverkusen 0
Atletico Madrid 2, Lokomotiv Moscow 0
Oct. 22
Atletico Madrid 1,Bayer Leverkusen 0
Juventus 2, Lokomotiv Moscow 1
Nov. 6
Juventus 2, Lokomotiv Moscow 1
Bayer Leverkusen 2, Atletico Madrid 1
Nov. 26
Bayer Leverkusen 2, Lokomotiv Moscow 0
Juventus 1, Atletico Madrid 0
Dec. 11
Bayer Leverkusen vs. Juventus, 3 p.m.
Atletico Madrid vs. Lokomotiv Moscow, 3 p.m.
|Group E
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|Liverpool
|4
|3
|0
|1
|+4
|9
|Napoli
|4
|2
|2
|0
|+3
|8
|Red Bull Salzburg
|4
|1
|1
|2
|+2
|4
|Genk
|4
|0
|1
|3
|-8
|1
Group E schedule:
(All times Eastern)
Sept. 17
Napoli 2, Liverpool 0
Red Bull Salzburg 6, Genk 2
Oct. 2
Genk 0, Napoli 0
Liverpool 4, Red Bull Salzburg 3
Oct. 23
Napoli 3, Red Bull Salzburg 2
Liverpool 4, Genk 1
Nov. 5
Napoli 1, Red Bull Salzburg 1
Liverpool 2, Genk 1
Nov. 27
Liverpool vs. Napoli, 3 p.m.
Genk vs. Red Bull Salzburg, 3 p.m.
Dec. 10
Napoli vs. Genk, 12:55 p.m.
Red Bull Salzburg vs. Liverpool, 12:55 p.m.
|Group F
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|Barcelona
|4
|2
|2
|0
|+2
|8
|Dortmund
|4
|2
|1
|1
|+1
|7
|Inter Milan
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|4
|Slavia Prague
|4
|0
|2
|2
|-3
|2
Group F schedule:
(All times Eastern)
Sept. 17
Inter Milan 1, Slavia Prague 1
Borussia Dortmund 0, Barcelona 0
Oct. 2
Borussia Dortmund 2, Slavia Prague 0
Barcelona 2, Inter Milan 1
Oct. 23
Inter Milan 2, Borussia Dortmund 0
Barcelona 2, Slavia Prague 1
Nov. 5
Barcelona 0, Slavia Prague 0
Borussia Dortmund 3, Inter Milan 2
Nov. 27
Barcelona vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m.
Slavia Prague vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m.
Dec. 10
Borussia Dortmund vs. Slavia Prague, 3 p.m.
Inter Milan vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m.
|Group G
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|RB Leipzig
|4
|3
|0
|1
|+2
|9
|Lyon
|4
|2
|1
|1
|+3
|7
|Zenit
|4
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|4
|Benfica
|4
|1
|0
|3
|-4
|3
Group G schedule:
(All times Eastern)
Sept. 17
Lyon 1, Zenit 1
RB Leipzig 2, Benfica 1
Oct. 2
Lyon 2, RB Leipzig 0
Zenit 3, Benifca 1
Oct. 23
RB Leipzig 2, Zenit 1
Benfica 2, Lyon 1
Nov. 5
RB Leipzig 2, Zenit 0
Lyon 3, Benfica 1
Nov. 27
Zenit vs. Lyon, 12:55 p.m.
RB Leipzig vs. Benfica, 3 p.m.
Dec. 10
Lyon vs. RB Leipzig, 3 p.m.
Benfica vs. Zenit, 3 p.m.
|Group H
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|Ajax
|4
|2
|1
|1
|+5
|7
|Chelsea
|4
|2
|1
|1
|+1
|7
|Valencia
|4
|2
|1
|1
|+1
|7
|Lille
|4
|0
|1
|3
|-7
|1
Group H schedule:
(All times Eastern)
Sept. 17
Valencia 1, Chelsea 0
Ajax 3, Lille 0
Oct. 2
Chelsea 2, Lille OSC 1
Ajax 3, Valencia 0
Oct. 23
Chelsea 1, Ajax 0
Lille OSC 1, Valencia 1
Nov. 5
Chelsea 4, Ajax 4
Valencia 4, Lille OSC 1
Nov. 27
Valencia vs. Chelsea, 12:55 p.m.
Lille OSC vs. Ajax, 3 p.m.
Dec. 10
Chelsea vs. Lille OSC, 3 p.m.
Ajax vs. Valencia, 3 p.m.
-
Champions League TV schedule and scores
Here's the complete schedule and results of the 2019-20 Champions League
-
Dybala scores stunner for Juventus
The Argentine made it 1-0 late in the first half
-
UCL scores: Lewandowski scores 4 times
Bayern Munich's goal-scoring machine found the back of the net four times Tuesday
-
What to know about Liga MX playoffs
Here's what to know about the postseason in Mexico
-
How to watch stream soccer games on TV
Here are the upcoming games soccer fans everywhere can watch or stream on their television
-
Complete Premier League schedule
Keep in touch with dates and start times for every Premier League match
-
PSG comes back for draw vs. Real Madrid
Both teams are heading to the knockout stage after Tuesday's action
-
Manchester City rallies to beat Chelsea
Christian Pulisic started but didn't make much of an impact