Champions League standings, scores, schedule, live stream, TV listings: Real Madrid to face Manchester City

The 2019-20 Champions League round of 16 begins in February, and the matchups are set following Monday's draw. The round of 16 begins on Feb. 18 and goes all the way to Mar. 18 before we are left with just eight teams.

Here is everything to know about the competition:

Champions League knockout stage format

The round of 16 features two legs between the teams paired, and if the teams are tied after the two legs, the tiebreaker is the team with more away goals advances. If the score of the two legs are the same, the match goes to extra time and potentially penalty kicks.

The final is May 30 in Istanbul.

How can I watch in the U.S.?

The tournament airs in the United States in both English and Spanish. Turner has the rights in English and show a game per day on TNT, while TUDN and Galavision show two games per day in Spanish. You can see every single Champions League game on fuboTV (Try for free). Other matches in English can be accessed via BR Live.

Round of 16

The group winners play the first leg on the road and the second at home. All games kick off at 3 p.m. ET.

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Borussia Dotmund vs PSG

Atletico Madrid vs. Liverpool

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Atalanta vs. Valencia

Tottenham vs. RB Leipzig

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich

Napoli vs. Barcelona

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Real Madrid vs. Manchester City

Lyon vs. Juventus

Tuesday, March 10

Valencia vs. Atalanta

Tottenham vs. RB Leipzig

Wednesday, March 11

Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid

PSG vs. Borussia Dortmund

Tuesday, March 17

Juventus vs. Lyon

Manchester City vs. Real Madrid

Wednesday, March 18

Bayern Munich vs. Chelsea

Barcelona vs. Napoli

Group stage



Group A GP W D L GD PTS PSG 6 5 1 0 +15 16 Real Madrid 6 3 2 1 +6 11 Club Brugge 6 0 3 3 -8 3 Galatasaray 6 0 2 4 -13 2



Group A schedule:

(All times Eastern)



Sept. 18

Club Brugge 0, Galatasaray 0

PSG 2, Real Madrid 1

Oct. 1

Real Madrid 2, Club Brugge 2

PSG 1, Galatasary 0

Oct. 22

PSG 5, Club Brugge 0

Real Madrid 1, Galatasaray 0

Nov. 6

PSG 1, Brugge 0

Real Madrid 6, Galatasaray 0

Nov. 26

Galatasaray 1, Brugge 1

Real Madrid 2, PSG 2

Dec. 11

PSG 5, Galatasaray 0

Real Madrid 3, Brugge 1

Group B GP W D L GD PTS Bayern Munich 6 6 0 0 +19 18 Tottenham 6 3 1 2 +10 10 Olympiacos 6 1 1 4 -6 4 Red Star Belgrade 6 1 0 5 -17 3



Group B schedule:

(All times Eastern)



Sept. 18

Tottenham 2, Olympiacos 2

Bayern Munich 3, Red Star Belgrade 0

Oct. 1

Bayern Munich 7, Tottenham 2

Red Star Belgrade 3, Olympiacos 1

Oct. 22

Bayern Munich 3, Olympiacos 2

Tottenham 5, Red Star Belgrade 0

Nov. 6

Bayern Munich 2, Olympiacos 0

Tottenham 4, Red Star Belgrade 0

Nov. 26

Bayern Munich 6, Red Star Belgrade 0

Tottenham 4, Olympiacos 2

Dec. 11

Bayern Munich 3, Tottenham, 3 p.m. 1

Olympiacos 1, Red Star Belgrade 0

Group C GP W D L GD PTS Manchester City 6 4 2 0 +12 14 Atalanta 6 2 1 3 -4 7 Shakhtar Donetsk 6 1 3 2 -5 6 Dinamo Zagreb 6 1 2 3 -3 3



Group C schedule:

(All times Eastern)



Sept. 18

Dinamo Zagreb 4, Atalanta 0

Manchester City 3, Shakhtar Donetsk 0

Oct. 1

Shakhtar Donetsk 2, Atalanta 1

Manchester City 2, Dinamo Zagreb 0

Oct. 22

Shakhtar Donetsk 2, Dinamo Zagreb 2

Manchester City 5, Atalanta 1

Nov. 6

Dinamo Zagreb 3, Shakhtar Donetsk 3

Atalanta 1, Manchester City 1

Nov. 26

Atalanta 2, Dinamo Zagreb 0

Manchester City 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 1

Dec. 11

Manchester City 4, Dinamo Zagreb 1

Atalanta 3, Shakhtar Donetsk 0

Group D GP W D L GD PTS Juventus 6 5 1 0 +8 16 Atletico Madrid 5 3 1 2 +3 10 Bayer Leverkusen 6 2 0 4 -4 6 Lokomotiv Moscow 6 1 0 5 -7 3



Group D schedule:

(All times Eastern)



Sept. 18

Lokomotiv Moscow 2, Bayer Leverkusen 1

Atletico Madrid 2, Juventus 2

Oct. 1

Juventus 3, Bayern Leverkusen 0

Atletico Madrid 2, Lokomotiv Moscow 0

Oct. 22

Atletico Madrid 1,Bayer Leverkusen 0

Juventus 2, Lokomotiv Moscow 1

Nov. 6

Juventus 2, Lokomotiv Moscow 1

Bayer Leverkusen 2, Atletico Madrid 1



Nov. 26

Bayer Leverkusen 2, Lokomotiv Moscow 0

Juventus 1, Atletico Madrid 0

Dec. 11

Juventus 2, Bayer Leverkusen 0

Atletico Madrid 2, Lokomotiv Moscow 0

Group E GP W D L GD PTS Liverpool 6 4 1 1 +5 13 Napoli 6 3 3 0 +7 12 Red Bull Salzburg 6 2 1 3 +3 7 Genk 6 0 1 5 -15 1



Group E schedule:

(All times Eastern)



Sept. 17

Napoli 2, Liverpool 0

Red Bull Salzburg 6, Genk 2



Oct. 2

Genk 0, Napoli 0

Liverpool 4, Red Bull Salzburg 3



Oct. 23

Napoli 3, Red Bull Salzburg 2

Liverpool 4, Genk 1

Nov. 5

Napoli 1, Red Bull Salzburg 1

Liverpool 2, Genk 1

Nov. 27

Liverpool 1, Napoli 1

Red Bull Salzburg 4, Genk 1

Dec. 10

Napoli 4, Genk 0

Liverpool 2, Red Bull Salzburg 0

Group F GP W D L GD PTS Barcelona 6 4 2 0 +5 14 Borussia Dortmund 6 3 1 2 0 10 Inter Milan 6 2 1 3 1 7 Slavia Prague 6 0 2 4 -6 2



Group F schedule:

(All times Eastern)



Sept. 17

Inter Milan 1, Slavia Prague 1

Borussia Dortmund 0, Barcelona 0



Oct. 2

Borussia Dortmund 2, Slavia Prague 0

Barcelona 2, Inter Milan 1

Oct. 23

Inter Milan 2, Borussia Dortmund 0

Barcelona 2, Slavia Prague 1

Nov. 5

Barcelona 0, Slavia Prague 0

Borussia Dortmund 3, Inter Milan 2

Nov. 27

Barcelona 3, Borussia Dortmund 1

Inter Milan 3, Slavia Prague 1

Dec. 10

Borussia Dortmund 2, Slavia Prague 1

Barcelona 2, Inter Milan 1

Group G GP W D L GD PTS RB Leipzig 6 3 2 1 +2 11 Lyon 6 2 2 2 +1 8 Benfica 6 2 1 3 -1 7 Zenit 6 2 1 3 -2 7



Group G schedule:

(All times Eastern)



Sept. 17

Lyon 1, Zenit 1

RB Leipzig 2, Benfica 1



Oct. 2

Lyon 2, RB Leipzig 0

Zenit 3, Benifca 1

Oct. 23

RB Leipzig 2, Zenit 1

Benfica 2, Lyon 1

Nov. 5

RB Leipzig 2, Zenit 0

Lyon 3, Benfica 1

Nov. 27

Zenit 2, Lyon 0

RB Leipzig 2, Benfica 2

Dec. 10

Lyon 2, RB Leipzig 2

Benfica 3, Zenit 0

Group H GP W D L GD PTS Valencia 6 3 2 1 +2 11 Chelsea 6 3 2 1 +2 11 Ajax 6 3 1 2 +6 10 Lille 6 0 1 5 -10 1



Group H schedule:

(All times Eastern)



Sept. 17

Valencia 1, Chelsea 0

Ajax 3, Lille 0

Oct. 2

Chelsea 2, Lille OSC 1

Ajax 3, Valencia 0

Oct. 23

Chelsea 1, Ajax 0

Lille OSC 1, Valencia 1

Nov. 5

Chelsea 4, Ajax 4

Valencia 4, Lille OSC 1



Nov. 27

Valencia 2, Chelsea 2.

Ajax 2, Lille OSC 0

Dec. 10

Chelsea 2, Lille OSC 1

Valencia 1, Ajax 0