Champions League standings, scores, schedule, live stream, TV listings: Real Madrid to face Manchester City

The 2019-20 Champions League round of 16 begins in February, and the matchups are set following Monday's draw. The round of 16 begins on Feb. 18 and goes all the way to Mar. 18 before we are left with just eight teams. 

Here is everything to know about the competition:

Champions League knockout stage format

The round of 16 features two legs between the teams paired, and if the teams are tied after the two legs, the tiebreaker is the team with more away goals advances. If the score of the two legs are the same, the match goes to extra time and potentially penalty kicks.   

The final is May 30 in Istanbul.

How can I watch in the U.S.?

The tournament airs in the United States in both English and Spanish. Turner has the rights in English and show a game per day on TNT, while TUDN and Galavision show two games per day in Spanish. You can see every single Champions League game on fuboTV (Try for free). Other matches in English can be accessed via BR Live.

Round of 16

The group winners play the first leg on the road and the second at home. All games kick off at 3 p.m. ET.

Tuesday, Feb. 18
Borussia Dotmund vs PSG
Atletico Madrid vs. Liverpool

Wednesday, Feb. 19
Atalanta vs. Valencia
Tottenham vs. RB Leipzig

Tuesday, Feb. 25
Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich
Napoli vs. Barcelona

Wednesday, Feb. 26
Real Madrid vs. Manchester City
Lyon vs. Juventus

Tuesday, March 10
Valencia vs. Atalanta
Tottenham vs. RB Leipzig

Wednesday, March 11
Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid
PSG vs. Borussia Dortmund

Tuesday, March 17
Juventus vs. Lyon
Manchester City vs. Real Madrid

Wednesday, March 18
Bayern Munich vs. Chelsea
Barcelona vs. Napoli

Group stage

Group A GP W D L GD PTS
PSG6510+1516
Real Madrid6321+611
Club Brugge6033-83
Galatasaray6 0 24-132


Group A schedule:
(All times Eastern)

Sept. 18
Club Brugge 0, Galatasaray 0
PSG 2, Real Madrid 1

Oct. 1
Real Madrid 2, Club Brugge 2
PSG 1, Galatasary 0

Oct. 22
PSG 5, Club Brugge 0
Real Madrid 1, Galatasaray 0

Nov. 6
PSG 1, Brugge 0
Real Madrid 6, Galatasaray 0

Nov. 26
Galatasaray 1, Brugge 1
Real Madrid 2, PSG 2

Dec. 11
PSG 5, Galatasaray 0
Real Madrid 3, Brugge 1

Group B GP W D L GD PTS
Bayern Munich660 0 +1918
Tottenham6312+1010
Olympiacos6114-64
Red Star Belgrade6105-173


Group B schedule:
(All times Eastern)

Sept. 18
Tottenham 2, Olympiacos 2
Bayern Munich 3, Red Star Belgrade 0

Oct. 1
Bayern Munich 7, Tottenham 2 
Red Star Belgrade 3, Olympiacos 1

Oct. 22
Bayern Munich 3, Olympiacos 2
Tottenham 5, Red Star Belgrade 0

Nov. 6
Bayern Munich 2, Olympiacos 0 
Tottenham 4, Red Star Belgrade 0

Nov. 26
Bayern Munich 6, Red Star Belgrade 0
Tottenham 4, Olympiacos 2

Dec. 11
Bayern Munich 3, Tottenham, 3 p.m. 1  
Olympiacos 1, Red Star Belgrade 0

Group C GP W D L GD PTS
Manchester City6420+1214
Atalanta6213-47
Shakhtar Donetsk6132-56
Dinamo Zagreb6123-33


Group C schedule:
(All times Eastern)

Sept. 18
Dinamo Zagreb 4, Atalanta 0
Manchester City 3, Shakhtar Donetsk 0

Oct. 1
Shakhtar Donetsk 2, Atalanta 1
Manchester City 2, Dinamo Zagreb 0

Oct. 22
Shakhtar Donetsk 2, Dinamo Zagreb 2
Manchester City 5, Atalanta 1

Nov. 6
Dinamo Zagreb 3, Shakhtar Donetsk 3
Atalanta 1, Manchester City 1

Nov. 26
Atalanta 2, Dinamo Zagreb 0
Manchester City 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 1

Dec. 11
Manchester City 4, Dinamo Zagreb 1
Atalanta 3, Shakhtar Donetsk 0

Group D GP W D L GD PTS
Juventus651 0 +816
Atletico Madrid5312+310
Bayer Leverkusen 6204-46
Lokomotiv Moscow61 0 5-73


Group D schedule:
(All times Eastern)

Sept. 18
Lokomotiv Moscow 2, Bayer Leverkusen 1 
Atletico Madrid 2, Juventus 2

Oct. 1
Juventus 3, Bayern Leverkusen 0
Atletico Madrid 2, Lokomotiv Moscow 0

Oct. 22
Atletico Madrid 1,Bayer Leverkusen 0
Juventus 2, Lokomotiv Moscow 1

Nov. 6
Juventus 2, Lokomotiv Moscow 1
Bayer Leverkusen 2, Atletico Madrid 1

Nov. 26
Bayer Leverkusen 2, Lokomotiv Moscow 0
Juventus 1, Atletico Madrid 0

Dec. 11
Juventus 2, Bayer Leverkusen 0
Atletico Madrid 2, Lokomotiv Moscow 0

Group E GP W D L GD PTS
Liverpool6411+513
Napoli6330+712
Red Bull Salzburg6213+37
Genk6 0 15-151


Group E schedule:
(All times Eastern)

Sept. 17
Napoli 2, Liverpool 0
Red Bull Salzburg 6, Genk 2 

Oct. 2
Genk 0, Napoli 0 
Liverpool 4, Red Bull Salzburg 3

Oct. 23
Napoli 3, Red Bull Salzburg 2 
Liverpool 4, Genk 1

Nov. 5
Napoli 1, Red Bull Salzburg 1 
Liverpool 2, Genk 1 

Nov. 27
Liverpool 1, Napoli 1 
Red Bull Salzburg 4, Genk 1

Dec. 10
Napoli 4, Genk 0
Liverpool 2, Red Bull Salzburg 0

Group F GP W D L GD PTS
Barcelona6420+514
Borussia Dortmund6312010
Inter Milan621317
Slavia Prague6 0 24-62


Group F schedule:
(All times Eastern)

Sept. 17
Inter Milan 1, Slavia Prague 1   
Borussia Dortmund 0, Barcelona 0

Oct. 2
Borussia Dortmund 2, Slavia Prague 0
Barcelona 2, Inter Milan 1

Oct. 23
Inter Milan 2, Borussia Dortmund 0
Barcelona 2, Slavia Prague 1

Nov. 5
Barcelona 0, Slavia Prague 0
Borussia Dortmund 3, Inter Milan 2

Nov. 27
Barcelona 3, Borussia Dortmund 1
Inter Milan 3, Slavia Prague 1

Dec. 10
Borussia Dortmund 2, Slavia Prague 1
Barcelona 2, Inter Milan 1

Group G GP W D L GD PTS
RB Leipzig6321+211
Lyon6222+18
Benfica6213-17
Zenit6213-27


Group G schedule:
(All times Eastern)

Sept. 17
Lyon 1, Zenit 1   
RB Leipzig 2, Benfica 1 

Oct. 2
Lyon 2, RB Leipzig 0
Zenit 3, Benifca 1

Oct. 23
RB Leipzig 2, Zenit 1
Benfica 2, Lyon 1

Nov. 5
RB Leipzig 2, Zenit 0
Lyon 3, Benfica 1

Nov. 27
Zenit 2, Lyon 0
RB Leipzig 2, Benfica 2

Dec. 10
Lyon 2, RB Leipzig 2
Benfica 3, Zenit 0

Group H GP W D L GD PTS
Valencia6321+211
Chelsea6321+211
Ajax6312+610
Lille6015-101


Group H schedule:
(All times Eastern)

Sept. 17
Valencia 1, Chelsea 0 
Ajax 3, Lille 0

Oct. 2
Chelsea 2, Lille OSC 1
Ajax 3, Valencia 0

Oct. 23
Chelsea 1, Ajax 0
Lille OSC 1, Valencia 1

Nov. 5
Chelsea 4, Ajax 4
Valencia 4, Lille OSC 1

Nov. 27
Valencia 2, Chelsea 2.
Ajax 2, Lille OSC 0

Dec. 10
Chelsea 2, Lille OSC 1
Valencia 1, Ajax 0

