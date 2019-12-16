Champions League standings, scores, schedule, live stream, TV listings: Real Madrid to face Manchester City
Here's everything you need to know about the UEFA Champions League season for 2019-20
The 2019-20 Champions League round of 16 begins in February, and the matchups are set following Monday's draw. The round of 16 begins on Feb. 18 and goes all the way to Mar. 18 before we are left with just eight teams.
Here is everything to know about the competition:
Champions League knockout stage format
The round of 16 features two legs between the teams paired, and if the teams are tied after the two legs, the tiebreaker is the team with more away goals advances. If the score of the two legs are the same, the match goes to extra time and potentially penalty kicks.
The final is May 30 in Istanbul.
How can I watch in the U.S.?
The tournament airs in the United States in both English and Spanish. Turner has the rights in English and show a game per day on TNT, while TUDN and Galavision show two games per day in Spanish. You can see every single Champions League game on fuboTV (Try for free). Other matches in English can be accessed via BR Live.
Round of 16
The group winners play the first leg on the road and the second at home. All games kick off at 3 p.m. ET.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Borussia Dotmund vs PSG
Atletico Madrid vs. Liverpool
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Atalanta vs. Valencia
Tottenham vs. RB Leipzig
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich
Napoli vs. Barcelona
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Real Madrid vs. Manchester City
Lyon vs. Juventus
Tuesday, March 10
Valencia vs. Atalanta
Tottenham vs. RB Leipzig
Wednesday, March 11
Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid
PSG vs. Borussia Dortmund
Tuesday, March 17
Juventus vs. Lyon
Manchester City vs. Real Madrid
Wednesday, March 18
Bayern Munich vs. Chelsea
Barcelona vs. Napoli
Group stage
|Group A
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|PSG
|6
|5
|1
|0
|+15
|16
|Real Madrid
|6
|3
|2
|1
|+6
|11
|Club Brugge
|6
|0
|3
|3
|-8
|3
|Galatasaray
|6
|0
|2
|4
|-13
|2
Group A schedule:
(All times Eastern)
Sept. 18
Club Brugge 0, Galatasaray 0
PSG 2, Real Madrid 1
Oct. 1
Real Madrid 2, Club Brugge 2
PSG 1, Galatasary 0
Oct. 22
PSG 5, Club Brugge 0
Real Madrid 1, Galatasaray 0
Nov. 6
PSG 1, Brugge 0
Real Madrid 6, Galatasaray 0
Nov. 26
Galatasaray 1, Brugge 1
Real Madrid 2, PSG 2
Dec. 11
PSG 5, Galatasaray 0
Real Madrid 3, Brugge 1
|Group B
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|Bayern Munich
|6
|6
|0
|0
|+19
|18
|Tottenham
|6
|3
|1
|2
|+10
|10
|Olympiacos
|6
|1
|1
|4
|-6
|4
|Red Star Belgrade
|6
|1
|0
|5
|-17
|3
Group B schedule:
(All times Eastern)
Sept. 18
Tottenham 2, Olympiacos 2
Bayern Munich 3, Red Star Belgrade 0
Oct. 1
Bayern Munich 7, Tottenham 2
Red Star Belgrade 3, Olympiacos 1
Oct. 22
Bayern Munich 3, Olympiacos 2
Tottenham 5, Red Star Belgrade 0
Nov. 6
Bayern Munich 2, Olympiacos 0
Tottenham 4, Red Star Belgrade 0
Nov. 26
Bayern Munich 6, Red Star Belgrade 0
Tottenham 4, Olympiacos 2
Dec. 11
Bayern Munich 3, Tottenham, 3 p.m. 1
Olympiacos 1, Red Star Belgrade 0
|Group C
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|Manchester City
|6
|4
|2
|0
|+12
|14
|Atalanta
|6
|2
|1
|3
|-4
|7
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|6
|1
|3
|2
|-5
|6
|Dinamo Zagreb
|6
|1
|2
|3
|-3
|3
Group C schedule:
(All times Eastern)
Sept. 18
Dinamo Zagreb 4, Atalanta 0
Manchester City 3, Shakhtar Donetsk 0
Oct. 1
Shakhtar Donetsk 2, Atalanta 1
Manchester City 2, Dinamo Zagreb 0
Oct. 22
Shakhtar Donetsk 2, Dinamo Zagreb 2
Manchester City 5, Atalanta 1
Nov. 6
Dinamo Zagreb 3, Shakhtar Donetsk 3
Atalanta 1, Manchester City 1
Nov. 26
Atalanta 2, Dinamo Zagreb 0
Manchester City 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 1
Dec. 11
Manchester City 4, Dinamo Zagreb 1
Atalanta 3, Shakhtar Donetsk 0
|Group D
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|Juventus
|6
|5
|1
|0
|+8
|16
|Atletico Madrid
|5
|3
|1
|2
|+3
|10
|Bayer Leverkusen
|6
|2
|0
|4
|-4
|6
|Lokomotiv Moscow
|6
|1
|0
|5
|-7
|3
Group D schedule:
(All times Eastern)
Sept. 18
Lokomotiv Moscow 2, Bayer Leverkusen 1
Atletico Madrid 2, Juventus 2
Oct. 1
Juventus 3, Bayern Leverkusen 0
Atletico Madrid 2, Lokomotiv Moscow 0
Oct. 22
Atletico Madrid 1,Bayer Leverkusen 0
Juventus 2, Lokomotiv Moscow 1
Nov. 6
Juventus 2, Lokomotiv Moscow 1
Bayer Leverkusen 2, Atletico Madrid 1
Nov. 26
Bayer Leverkusen 2, Lokomotiv Moscow 0
Juventus 1, Atletico Madrid 0
Dec. 11
Juventus 2, Bayer Leverkusen 0
Atletico Madrid 2, Lokomotiv Moscow 0
|Group E
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|Liverpool
|6
|4
|1
|1
|+5
|13
|Napoli
|6
|3
|3
|0
|+7
|12
|Red Bull Salzburg
|6
|2
|1
|3
|+3
|7
|Genk
|6
|0
|1
|5
|-15
|1
Group E schedule:
(All times Eastern)
Sept. 17
Napoli 2, Liverpool 0
Red Bull Salzburg 6, Genk 2
Oct. 2
Genk 0, Napoli 0
Liverpool 4, Red Bull Salzburg 3
Oct. 23
Napoli 3, Red Bull Salzburg 2
Liverpool 4, Genk 1
Nov. 5
Napoli 1, Red Bull Salzburg 1
Liverpool 2, Genk 1
Nov. 27
Liverpool 1, Napoli 1
Red Bull Salzburg 4, Genk 1
Dec. 10
Napoli 4, Genk 0
Liverpool 2, Red Bull Salzburg 0
|Group F
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|Barcelona
|6
|4
|2
|0
|+5
|14
|Borussia Dortmund
|6
|3
|1
|2
|0
|10
|Inter Milan
|6
|2
|1
|3
|1
|7
|Slavia Prague
|6
|0
|2
|4
|-6
|2
Group F schedule:
(All times Eastern)
Sept. 17
Inter Milan 1, Slavia Prague 1
Borussia Dortmund 0, Barcelona 0
Oct. 2
Borussia Dortmund 2, Slavia Prague 0
Barcelona 2, Inter Milan 1
Oct. 23
Inter Milan 2, Borussia Dortmund 0
Barcelona 2, Slavia Prague 1
Nov. 5
Barcelona 0, Slavia Prague 0
Borussia Dortmund 3, Inter Milan 2
Nov. 27
Barcelona 3, Borussia Dortmund 1
Inter Milan 3, Slavia Prague 1
Dec. 10
Borussia Dortmund 2, Slavia Prague 1
Barcelona 2, Inter Milan 1
|Group G
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|RB Leipzig
|6
|3
|2
|1
|+2
|11
|Lyon
|6
|2
|2
|2
|+1
|8
|Benfica
|6
|2
|1
|3
|-1
|7
|Zenit
|6
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|7
Group G schedule:
(All times Eastern)
Sept. 17
Lyon 1, Zenit 1
RB Leipzig 2, Benfica 1
Oct. 2
Lyon 2, RB Leipzig 0
Zenit 3, Benifca 1
Oct. 23
RB Leipzig 2, Zenit 1
Benfica 2, Lyon 1
Nov. 5
RB Leipzig 2, Zenit 0
Lyon 3, Benfica 1
Nov. 27
Zenit 2, Lyon 0
RB Leipzig 2, Benfica 2
Dec. 10
Lyon 2, RB Leipzig 2
Benfica 3, Zenit 0
|Group H
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|Valencia
|6
|3
|2
|1
|+2
|11
|Chelsea
|6
|3
|2
|1
|+2
|11
|Ajax
|6
|3
|1
|2
|+6
|10
|Lille
|6
|0
|1
|5
|-10
|1
Group H schedule:
(All times Eastern)
Sept. 17
Valencia 1, Chelsea 0
Ajax 3, Lille 0
Oct. 2
Chelsea 2, Lille OSC 1
Ajax 3, Valencia 0
Oct. 23
Chelsea 1, Ajax 0
Lille OSC 1, Valencia 1
Nov. 5
Chelsea 4, Ajax 4
Valencia 4, Lille OSC 1
Nov. 27
Valencia 2, Chelsea 2.
Ajax 2, Lille OSC 0
Dec. 10
Chelsea 2, Lille OSC 1
Valencia 1, Ajax 0
