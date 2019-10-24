Champions League Star Power Index: Haland is the next big thing, Mertens passes Maradona's Napoli mark
Here are the players making the most noise in Champions League play
Welcome to the Champions League Star Power Index -- a close look at the players who are making the most noise on the pitch. Note: Inclusion on this list isn't necessarily a good thing. It simply means that you're capturing the soccer world's attention. Also, this is not a ranking. The players listed are in no particular order as it pertains to the buzz they're generating.
The next big European star in Salzburg
Stats: Six goals in 196 minutes on 10 total shots
At 19 years of age, Erling Haland is on fire and is a rising star for Red Bull Salzburg. He's the player who scored nine goals for Norway against Honduras at the U-20 World Cup this summer and is now the leading scorer of the Champions League with six goals. He's averaging a goal every 33 minutes and continues to be compared to Zlatan Ibrahimovic. At 6-foot 4, he's a player we can probably expect at a big European club before long. His club coach, American Jesse Marsch, raved about him when I spoke with him in September. He's the first player on the squad he mentioned as the player who would blow up in the Champions League, and he was right.
He opened with a hat trick against Genk, scored at Liverpool and then grabbed two more goals in the 3-2 loss to Napoli.
He's great with his feet, fantastic in the air, can put away set pieces and more. If I can pick a striker under the age of 20 in the world, it's him. Red Bull Salzburg will do what they can to hold on to him, but don't be surprised to see a transfer surpassing $30 million arrive sooner rather than later.
Dries Mertens makes history
Stats: Three UCL matches, three goals
The 32-year-old Belgian has been one of the most underrated players over the last eight years or so and has the quality to play at the biggest, best clubs in the world. He's scored double-digit goals in nine straight seasons and isn't far off from already reaching that mark this season. After 34 goals in 2016-17, he scored 22 the following season and 19 last year. A small, speedy and prolific forward, his two goals in Napoli's 3-2 win over Red Bull Salzburg saw him pass club legend Diego Maradona for second place on the club's all-time scoring chart.
Kai Havertz's frustration has to be building
Stats: 256 minutes in Champions League play, zero goals and zero assists
You have to feel for this kid. The next big German talent, he just hasn't been able to put it together in UCL, just like his team. Bayer Leverkusen is off to an 0-0-3 start with zero goals scored. He's played 256 minutes, came off early against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday and is just having a rough going. His team has been out of sync, and he hasn't even recorded a shot in the last two Champions League games. Behind the eight ball now, Leverkusen is going to need him to try and do more by himself by running at goal and seeing if that will open up space in attack to still contend for a Europa League spot by trying to finish third in the group
