Champions League Star Power Index: PSG's Icardi and Bayern's Lewandowski on fire; Ajax's Tadic comes up short

Welcome to the Champions League Star Power Index -- a close look at the players who are making the most noise on the pitch. Note: Inclusion on this list isn't necessarily a good thing. It simply means that you're capturing the soccer world's attention. Also, this is not a ranking. The players listed are in no particular order as it pertains to the buzz they're generating.

Icardi fitting in nicely in Paris

Mauro Icardi's loan move from Inter Milan to PSG is almost certainly going to change into a full transfer next summer with how he's been playing. While also showing up in the league, he's been fantastic for a dominant PSG in the group stage, scoring five goals on 10 shots. Icardi seems to have replaced Edinson Cavani as the No. 9 for Thomas Tuchel and continues to score on a consistent basis. Now the question is whether he's the answer PSG has been looking for when it comes to conquering Europe.

The Argentine has had no trouble fitting in with a squad full of big egos, and the seamless transition is quite surprising. He's embraced his role off the bench when needed, but he's been too good that he's forced himself into the starting XI. A lot of his finishes are in front of goal and on great assists, but he's paid to put them away, and that's what he is doing.

Lewandowski on fire for red-hot Bayern

Robert Lewandowski may just be the best pure striker of the last decade, up there with Luis Suarez. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo aren't pure strikers. I'm talking a target forward that puts away goal after goal. He entered this season with four straight seasons of 40 goals, and he may just crack 50 this year with 27 goals in 22 games thus far.

In the Champions League, he has been the key to Bayern's stability, even if the team is struggling a bit in the Bundesliga. Remember, he's got 10 UCL goals all the while a teammate in Serge Gnabry scored four times in the game at Tottenham. It could have been even more for the Polish star.

He does it in every single way possible and will be the key to any deep run for the German club.

Tadic didn't show up for Ajax

There aren't many seasons where we get to see a team like Ajax notch 10 points and not make it out of the group stage. In fact, it's the first time a team was relegated to Europa League play despite putting up double-digit points in the group stage since Porto in 2015.

Ajax's problems come down to one simple thing: scoring at home. Don't forget that at Valencia, Chelsea and Lille, Ajax scored nine goals. It defeated Lille 3-0 at home but when it came to the top competition in the group at home, the Dutch club failed, losing to Chelsea and Valencia by the same 1-0 scoreline.

There problem was not a shortage of chances, as in those games they had 27 combined shots. It was simply finishing them, and Dusan Tadic is partially to blame. He scored 38 goals lasts season for Ajax and is having a nice season so far, but he did not score in any of the six group stage games. A goal at Chelsea would have won them that wild 4-4 draw, just a goal at home against Chelsea or Valencia would have been the difference. He let his emotions get the better of him, he was clearly frustrated and had a group stage he'll want to eliminate from his memory.