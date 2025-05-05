Inter will host FC Barcelona on Tuesday at the San Siro for an incredibly exciting second leg of the UEFA Champions League after the 3-3 draw that took place last week in Barcelona, where the Nerazzurri showed that they have a chance to qualify for the final despite their disappointing recent Serie A form. One day after, on Wednesday, PSG will host Arsenal in Paris for the second leg of their tie after the Parisians' 1-0 win last week in London.

The team coached by Simone Inzaghi are currently three points behind Napoli with three matches left before the end of the current season, and the Champions League final might completely change the look of their season, considering it's their most likely option to win a trophy. Of course, it won't be easy to make it happen against one of the strongest European sides, as Hansi Flick's FC Barcelona showed they are one of the best teams around and are currently in the race to win the treble, as they already won the Copa del Rey final against Real Madrid and are four points clear of Real Madrid in the league table. On May 11, the two historical Spanish sides will meet for the last time this season in Barcelona for what is possibly the most important week of the campaign for Barca. As both Inter and FC Barcelona's seasons will depend a lot on Tuesday's clash, PSG and Arsenal are hoping to reach what would be a historical achievement. Here are the four players (one for each team) who will determine the second legs with their performances.

Marcus Thuram, Inter

The French striker was a key player for Inter in the first leg in Barcelona last week when he scored the opening goal of the match 30 seconds into the semifinal, making it the quickest goal scored in the history of the UEFA Champions League semis. Thuram recovered in time for the first leg in Barcelona after a muscular injury that forced him out for around two weeks, and he immediately showed why his presence on the field is key for both Inter's way of playing in the attacking midfield, but also for his teammate, Lautaro Martinez. On top of that, the Argentinian striker and Inter captain may not play after he suffered a muscular injury in the first leg in Barcelona, and the importance of Thuram for Inzaghi's side becomes even more central. Inter need the best version of Thuram if they want to play their second Champions League final in three season after losing the 2023 edition in the 1-0 defeat against Manchester City in Istanbul. Thuram, up to now, has scored 14 goals and provided seven assists to his teammates, in one of the best seasons in his career.

Lamine Yamal, Barcelona

It might seem too obvious, but Barcelona's second leg semifinal will depend a lot on the performance of their key player Lamine Yamal, for several reasons. The Spanish winger has been absolutely incredible in the first leg, which also marked his 100th game for Barcelona. In the game, he scored a stunning goal, bringing his team back after the two goals scored by the guests. With Polish striker Robert Lewandowski still in doubt to make it in the starting lineup, the pressure will be on Lamine Yamal and Raphinha. With 15 goals scored and 24 assists provided up to now during the season, this FC Barcelona side can't make it without their most talented player on the roster.

Gianluigi Donnarumma, PSG

The Italian goalkeeper has been one of the best players so far in the Champions League as the former AC Milan man made some key saves in the round of 16 against Liverpool and then later against Aston Villa, especially in the second leg in England. That can before making another incredible performance in the first leg against Arsenal, showing why he still is one of the best players in his role around Europe. PSG are still chasing what would be their first ever Champions League trophy, after they lost the 2020 Champions League final against Bayern Munich, but a lot will depend on the performance of their starting goalkeeper, who has been phenomenal this campaign.

Martin Ødegaard, Arsenal

It was a disappointing first leg in London for Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, as the Gunners lost 1-0 against PSG, but the English side have the chance to make a comeback in the second leg. A lot will depend on the performance of their key player, Martin Ødegaard, who can be the one leading his team with the creativity needed in that attacking part of the team. The Norwegian attacking midfielder has already scored three goals in the Champions League this season, and he's the one who should lead his side on Wednesday, alongside English winger Bukayo Saka and midfielder Declan Rice.

How to watch

Each day's coverage will begin on CBS and Paramount+ with the UEFA Champions League Today pre-match show, followed by the game itself. The coverage switches to CBS Sports Network and Paramount+ for the UEFA Champions League Today post-match show, while a new edition of the Champions Club will also air on CBS Sports Golazo Network and YouTube.

This week also marks the debut of Beckham and Friends, an alternative live broadcast featuring Champions League winner David Beckham that will air during both of this week's games on Paramount+.